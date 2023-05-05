Only the most attentive can count the number of people in this old painting in 15 seconds!

Do you consider yourself to be attentive? If you do, then you have to take up this brain teaser challenge we have prepared for you. This brain puzzle is only made for people who pay great attention to detail and are observant. If you want to test yourself and wanna have fun at the same time, then this riddle is for you.

Let's test you and your skills! Are you ready for the challenge? Let’s go.

Brain Teaser Challenge: Count the number of people in the painting in 15 seconds!

Source: juniopuzzle

Take a good long look at the image posted above. You can see an old painting of the Christian god Jesus Christ. There are a number of people hidden in this painting. The exact number of the hidden people is unknown. And that is exactly what you have to find. You have to count the number of people hidden in this painting in 15 seconds. This brain teaser puzzle is a test of your observation and attention skills. Successfully completing this brain riddle will go a long way toward improving your cognitive capabilities. So, are you up for the challenge? We hope you are. Your time starts now.

Get your phone or laptop and set a timer for 15 seconds. Start the timer and get searching. You have to count the total number of people in the painting. Some of them are hidden so well that you will not find them at first glance. You have to dig really deep into the image if you want to find them all. We believe you can pass this small challenge with flying colours. All the best!

If you are getting overwhelmed by the challenge, we can give you a small hint.

Brain Teaser Hint: There are more than 20 but fewer than 25 people hidden in this riddle. There you go. We hope that you can solve the puzzle easily now.

Brain teaser puzzles are meant to challenge your sensory nerves and brain. Solving these puzzles require you to be imaginative, observant, and creative. Observe the painting really carefully, if you want to solve this puzzle. Hurry up. We believe that you are about to run out of time.

Have you found all of the hidden people? Scroll down for the solution.

Brain Teaser Solution

You were asked to count the number of people in the old painting within 15 seconds. Here are they:

If you count all of the yellow squares, you will notice that there are 22 people in the painting.

