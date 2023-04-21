Brain Teaser IQ Test: Only the most observant people can spot the robots hidden among the humans at the barbeque party in 8 seconds!

Brain Teaser IQ Test: IQ tests are often taken to determine whether someone has a high or low intelligence quotient (IQ). The test measures a person’s cognitive abilities, i.e., the capability to solve problems and reason logically.

There are several types of IQ tests, such as verbal, nonverbal, and full-scale. These tests are often exhaustive and tedious. Luckily, there is also an exciting and fun way to test your IQ—brain teasers.

Brain teasers are probably the most fun and exciting way to measure a person’s logical thinking and problem-solving abilities. And we have one ready for you.

Are you ready to challenge yourself and have some fun along the way?

Let’s get started.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Can you find the robots hidden among humans in 8 seconds?

Let’s take a look at today’s impossible brain teaser picture puzzle.

Source: Bright Side

In this picture puzzle, you can see a barbecue party in full swing. In this picture, you can see eight people doing different things. However, there are only 5 humans in this puzzle; the rest are robots disguised as humans.

Can you spot the robots in the given time?

As usual, we have a time limit set for this brain teaser as well. You have 8 seconds to find the robots.

Go and get ready, for the challenge is about to begin. Your time starts now!

All the best!

The solution to this brain teaser picture puzzle is given at the end of this brain riddle. But, I would like to ask you all to refrain from scrolling straight to the answer. You will not strengthen your logic and observational skills if you cheat.

So, if you want to genuinely improve your memory and logical and reasoning skills, try to solve this brain riddle by yourself first.

If you fail to solve this in the given time, then that is no problem at all. We all fail sometimes, and failure is the stepping stone to success.

Remember, 8 seconds, not a second more.

The clock’s ticking!

Hurry up, guys.

Time’s running fast.

3… 2… and 1

Time’s up, guys!

Were you able to find the robots?

Some of you may have easily found the robots; congratulations.

If you were unable to solve the puzzle, do not worry, we are revealing the brain teaser’s solution now.

Brain Teaser IQ Test Solution

In this brain teaser picture puzzle, you had to find the robots hidden among humans at the barbeque party in 8 seconds. If you were unable to solve this brain teaser puzzle, scroll down to see the answer.

Source: Bright Side

We hope you liked this brain teaser.

Brain teasers are excellent mood boosters that have been scientifically proven to improve cognitive abilities and logical reasoning skills. In short, brain teasers make you smarter and sharper. So, make sure to solve them daily.

Here, we have quite a lot of them:

