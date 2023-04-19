Brain Teaser Challenge: Only detective minds can spot the real wife of the man in coma in 8 seconds!

Brain Teaser Challenge: Who doesn’t love brain teasers? They are a great way to increase mental capacity, and lateral thinking skills, maintain memory strength and keep you entertained.

They are so much more than puzzles and riddles. Technically, they are a type of puzzle, or you can also say "brain riddle." Finding answers to these brain riddles will require inventive, thought-provoking mental processes that you will not be able to guess right away.

But hurry nonetheless, because there are only 8 seconds given to you for this particular brain teaser.

Are you up for the challenge?

We sincerely hope that you are!

Now then, shall we begin?

Brain Teaser- Spot the real wife of the man in coma in 8 seconds

Let’s take a look at today’s brain teaser picture puzzle.

Source: Bright Side

In this brain teaser puzzle, you can see a man lying on a hospital bed with two women surrounding him. The man met with an accident a few days ago and went into a coma. After the accident, he forgot the details of his life and the people he knew, including his wife.

The two women surrounding him are claiming to be his wives. One of them is lying, and the other is telling the truth.

Now, the challenge for you is to try and spot the real wife of the man. Since this is a challenge, you only have 8 seconds to solve this riddle.

Are you ready?

Let's begin. Your time starts now.

All the best!

Observe the image carefully and look for any hidden details if you want to solve this problem.

The solution to this puzzle is given at the end, however, we would like to ask you to scroll straight to the answer before solving the riddle by yourself first. If you cheat, you will not find out whether or not you have a detective's brain.

The clock’s ticking.

Have you found the real wife of the man yet?

Hurry up.

The countdown is going to begin.

3

2

1

Time’s up!

Were you able to solve this brain teaser puzzle?

If yes, then amazing! You have a detective's brain. Scroll down to see the solution to this puzzle.

Brain Teaser Solution

In this riddle, you had to spot the real wife of the man in a coma in 8 seconds. If you were unable to solve this puzzle, fret not, here is its solution.

Source: Bright Side

We hope you enjoyed solving this brain teaser with us.

