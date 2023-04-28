Optical Illusion: People with high brain power can spot 3 thieves hiding from the nobleman in the picture within 15 seconds!

Optical Illusion: Optical illusions are visual phenomena that are challenging and fascinating at the same time. These illusory puzzles are usually mind-boggling images or paintings of certain objects and/or animals. They are visual phenomena where our brain perceives something different from reality.

They can fool us into thinking things aren't really there, or they can trick our eyes into seeing things that don't exist.

The goal of optical illusion challenges is to try to find what really isn't there or is just hiding in plain sight. And today we have a fun, exciting, and challenging optical illusion waiting for you.

Are you ready to have your mind boggled?

Let’s begin.

Optical Illusion: Spot the 3 thieves in 15 seconds

Let’s take a look at today’s optical illusion picture.

As you can see from the picture above, a nobleman is riding his horse and looking for something. We will tell you exactly what he is looking for.

The nobleman had his precious items and trinkets stolen by three thieves. So he is out looking to catch them.

But no matter what, he had been unable to catch them. This is why we have come to you for this puzzle.

Can you spot the 3 thieves in the given time?

You might have already guessed that you will have 15 seconds to solve this visual puzzle.

So get ready. Your time starts now.

All the best!

This optical illusion’s solution is provided at the end of this article. However, refrain from cheating.

This is a test of your observation skills. So observe the image carefully, and you will find the hidden thieves.

Did you spot the hidden thieves yet?

If you were unable to spot the hidden thieves, then let us give you a small hint.

Optical illusion hint: The thieves are hiding at the bottom of the image.

We hope that you will be able to solve this optical challenge with ease now.

But hurry up. The clock’s ticking, and the countdown will begin soon.

Make use of the hint, and you will spot them in no time.

Tick tock.

3

2

And 1.

Time’s up, guys.

Were you able to spot the hidden thieves?

If your answer is yes, then congratulations. You have a high brain power. Scroll down to see the solution to this optical illusion picture.

Optical Illusion Solution

In this optical illusion challenge, you had to spot the 3 thieves hiding from the nobleman in 15 seconds. Here they are:

We hope you enjoyed solving this optical illusion challenge with us. You can visit JagranJosh for an hourly dose of education, information, and fun.

