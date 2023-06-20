98% fail in finding the snail hidden in the park within 5 seconds. Will you pass?

How good do you think your observation skills are? If you think that you are a great observer or someone who notices minuscule things pretty easily, then you are in for a treat. Visual test puzzles like the one we have prepared today are one of the best ways to test how much attention you actually pay to things. By now, you must be aware of how these visual puzzles work- all you have to do is find the mentioned hidden item.

So, are you ready for yet another visual test picture puzzle? We hope you are cuz’ here we go!

Visual Test- Find the snail in the park within 5 seconds

Source: Bright Side

This photo puzzle depicts a lovely view of a park. The park is lovely and popular with locals, as demonstrated by the picture. Women are running around the park, elderly people are reading on a bench, and youngsters are playing or walking their pets. You can clearly see everyone in the park. Everyone and everything, with the exception of one. What are you overlooking? Allow us to elaborate.

In the park, there is a small snail moving at its own pace. However, the adorable little snail is hiding in plain sight. It is your job to find the snail in the given time. You have 5 seconds to solve this brain puzzle and be a part of the elite 2% of the population. Best of luck!

To see the solution, scroll down.

Visual Test Solution

The snail was climbing up the tree to the right in the park. See for yourself:

Source: Bright Side

