Put your visual skills to the test by finding the A hidden among 4 in 8 seconds!

Are you someone who enjoys a challenge? If you are, then this is the perfect activity for you! In this visual test puzzle, you will be tasked with finding the letter "A" hidden among rows and columns of the number 4. The font and colour of the number and the alphabet are the same, so it will take a keen eye and a sharp mind to find the A. If you think that you are up for a challenge, then you have to try this puzzle out!

To make this puzzle more challenging, we are setting a time limit for you. You have to find the hidden alphabet in the given time. Think of this puzzle as a great way to put your visual skills to the test and have fun as well. So, shall we begin?

Visual Test- Find the A among 4s in 8 seconds

Source: Pinterest

You can see multiple rows and columns of the number 4 in this visual picture puzzle. Among the multitude of 4s is hidden the letter A. as you already know, your goal is to find the hidden letter within the time limit. So, do not waste a single second. Go and get your phones; set your timer; take out your glasses; and get started.

Best of luck, people! The solution is right below. Scroll down to see it.

Visual Test Solution

Here is the letter A hidden among the number 4:

