Use your sharp eyes and find the second giraffe in the picture within 5 seconds!

How attentive do you believe you are? Can you look at an image and find an item hidden inside it in a short amount of time? If you can, we have a pretty difficult brain challenge for you today. We've got another visual test puzzle for you today. The idea behind this visual test is easy. All you need to do is find something hidden within the image. Are you prepared? Let's get started.

You have hawk-like eyes if you can spot the snake in the desert within 9 seconds!

Visual Test - Find the second giraffe

Source: Buzzfeed

The image above shows a giraffe standing in the middle of what looks like a zoo. Though you can only see one, there are two giraffes present in this picture puzzle. In this visual puzzle, you are tasked with finding the second giraffe at the zoo in 5 seconds. It is said that people with sharp eyes will only be able to see the second giraffe. Let’s see if you have sharp eyes or not.

Set your timer to 5 seconds and begin the challenge. All the best, guys!

When your 5 seconds are up, scroll down and see the solution.

Visual Test Solution

Here is the second giraffe:

