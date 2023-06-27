You have hawk eyes if you can spot 3 words hidden in the garden picture within 12 seconds!

Are you tired of monotony? Of your (presumably) boring routine? If your answer to these two questions is yes, then you are in the right place. Luckily for you, we have an exciting way to break your monotony. Yes, you guessed it right. We are here with a brain teaser puzzle to help you break away from your monotony. This brain teaser is a tad bit different from our usual ones, where you have to spot the hidden object, animal, or mistake.

In this brain puzzle, you have to spot 3 words that are hidden in the image. The hidden words are related to the image. This type of puzzle can boost your vocabulary and improve your observation skills. So, are you ready for it? Let’s begin!

Spot 3 words in the garden picture in 12 seconds

In this picture puzzle, you can see three people working together in a garden. The garden they are working on has grown cabbages and cucumbers. There are 2 men and 1 woman in the garden. There are also 3 words hidden in this picture puzzle. Only people with hawk eyes will be able to spot the three words hidden in the garden picture. Do you consider yourself to be someone with hawk eyes? If you do, then try to find all of the hidden words in 12 seconds. Your time starts now.

We have revealed the hidden words in the solution below. Scroll down to see it.

Brain Teaser Solution

Here are three words hidden in the garden picture:

