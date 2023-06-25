You have higher brain power if you can spot the prisoner hiding from the detective in 7 seconds!

You're probably aware that solving brain teaser puzzles every day makes you smarter. These online puzzles have been scientifically shown to boost your cognitive capabilities, memory strength, and logical and observational abilities. Furthermore, these brain problems are tried and true mood boosters. You can test yourself and improve your skills while having fun along the way. This is a win-win situation.

So, today, we are here with a brand new version of these hidden object brain teasers. We've prepared a visual test for you today. The concept of this new brain puzzle is pretty straightforward. You must examine a photograph and spot an item hidden inside it. The hidden item could be anything- from objects like clocks and books to animals, birds, and reptiles.

So, are you ready to challenge your vision? Let’s begin.

Only the sharpest-eyed people can find 3 daughters of the man hidden in the picture within 9 seconds!

Spot the prisoner in 7 seconds

Source: Pinterest

The image above shows the inside of a cell. The prisoner who was being held up in the cell had gone into hiding. The detective has arrived to look for the hiding prisoner. Now, the task of this visual test puzzle is to spot the prisoner within the time limit. As you already know, you have only 7 seconds to spot the prisoner. Set your timer to 7 seconds and get started. All the best!

The solution to this problem is given at the end of this article. Scroll down to see it.

Visual Test Solution

The prisoner was hiding here:

If you were able to solve this problem, congratulations! If you were not, then try your luck at this:

