How good are your eyes? Test yourself by finding the heart among the elephants in 6 seconds!

Brain Teasers are puzzles or riddles that require logical thinking to solve.

The puzzles usually involve some form of deduction, such as finding the missing word, object, or number in a picture or a sentence.

They are very common in our daily lives and considered to be one of the most effective ways to improve mental performance. There are several types of brain teasers. Some are simple, whereas others are complex.

As long as they are challenging, they should be able to stimulate your brain and improve your cognitive skills.

This is why we are back with another brain teaser to get your brain juices flowing.

Are you ready?

Find the heart in 6 seconds

Source: Bright Side

Enjoy this lovely illustration of an adorable herd of elephants in all different hues of blue, pink, and violet. In this brain teaser puzzle, you have to spot the heart hidden somewhere in the herd of elephants. Oh, and a plot twist!

You only have 6 seconds to spot the hidden heart.

Meanwhile, mug up the following interesting facts about these majestic creatures:

Elephants are the biggest land animals on the planet. They are as massive as they are heavy, weighing up to 6,000 kgs.

They have incredible survival skills. An elephant calf can stand up on its four feet within minutes of being born. It can start walking in an hour. How impressive is that!

Elephants are also one of the most intelligent animals. They have the largest brain of all land animals and have shown their intelligence from time to time. Not only this, elephants are also highly sympathetic and can feel the emotions of other fellow members of their herd.

Almost 90% of African elephants and over 50% of Asian elephants have been wiped out because of illegal poaching. They are now classified as Endangered species.

Are you ready for the challenge? We hope that you are, because your time starts now! All the best! We are rooting for you.

The solution is right below. So, when your 6 seconds are up, just scroll down to see it.

Brain Teaser Solution

Here is the heart hidden among the elephants:

Source: Bright Side

We hope that you had fun solving this brain teaser.

