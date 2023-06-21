You have the eyes of a hunter if you can find the bear in the forest in 5 seconds!

Optical illusions are visual occurrences that happen when our brain perceives something other than reality. They can trick our eyes into seeing things that don't exist, or they can confuse us into believing that things aren't actually there.

These optical illusions were once referred to as witchcraft, demons, or bad spirits. Later, scientists discovered that our brains play tricks on us, and it's all because of different views.

Simple shapes like triangles, circles, squares, and rectangles are commonly used to create optical illusions. The idea is to find out what is hidden in plain sight. Are you ready for a challenging visual puzzle that will shock your mind? Let’s get going.

Optical Illusion: Find the bear in 5 seconds

Source: Mentalbomb.com

Look at the optical illusion picture above. You can see a hunter crouching down in a forest clearing and aiming his rifle at something? The hunter is out to kill a majestic brown bear. The bear is hidden in the forest and cannot be found by the hunter. Can you find it?

Only someone with X-ray vision can find the number hidden among the dots in 7 seconds!

The time limit for this particular optical illusion puzzle is 5 seconds. So, you have limited time to find the bear hiding in the forest. Set your timer and get started. The solution is provided at the end of this article. Scroll down to see it.

Optical Illusion Solution

The bear hiding in the forest is smart and can only be found by people who are smart. When you rotate the optical illusion picture upside down, only then will you be able to see the fierce predator.

