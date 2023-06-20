Only the most observant can spot the cat hidden in the leaves within 9 seconds. Can you?

Optical illusions are visual phenomena that occur when our brain senses something other than reality.

They can deceive us into believing that things aren't actually there, or they can trick our eyes into seeing things that don't exist.

People used to refer to these optical illusions as witchcraft, demons, or bad spirits. Later, scientists realized that our brains play tricks on us, and it's all due to varied perspectives.

Simple forms such as triangles, circles, squares, and rectangles are frequently used to generate optical illusion images. The concept is to discover what is hidden in plain sight. Are you up for a difficult visual puzzle that will blow your mind?

Let's get this party started.

Optical Illusion- Spot the cat in 9 seconds

Look at the picture below.

Source: tiffytaffy.com

The image above shows the view of fallen leaves and branches on the ground. There is a cat hiding somewhere in the picture. You have to find it within 9 seconds. All the best!

The cat is camouflaged perfectly in this picture. The feline is of the same colour as the fallen leaves and branches, so finding it becomes difficult; this is why we have presented this puzzle as a challenge for you. The solution to this optical puzzle is given right below. Scroll down when you have run out of time.

Optical Illusion Solution

The cat was hiding at the bottom of the picture. Take a look at the feline yourself:

Source: tiffytaffy.com

