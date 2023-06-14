Optical Illusion: Can you spot the cat in the backyard within 5 seconds? Try your luck!

Many things in the world try to fool and deceive us. The brain, the most powerful organ in the human body, can sometimes be deceived into seeing something that is not there, or vice versa. Optical illusion puzzles are a prime illustration of this deception. These are mind-bending visuals that frequently hide something in plain sight. According to researchers, solving these illusory puzzles provides a wonderful brain workout, which can considerably improve your problem-solving and observation skills.

And you already know that we have one optical puzzle ready for you. So, are you ready to have fun? Let’s begin.

Can you spot the old woman hidden in the portrait of the girl from the 19th century within 6 seconds?

Look at the image below.

The optical illusion image shows the view of the backyard of a house. There is snow falling all over, and a cat is roaming somewhere. Now, you have 5 seconds to act and spot the cat. Are you ready for it? Grab your phone, set a timer for 5 seconds, and get started. Best of luck!

We are giving you a small hint so that you can solve this picture puzzle with ease. Here we go.

Optical Illusion Hint: The cat is white in colour. So, it is blending perfectly with the background.

So, we hope that with the help of this hint, you will be able to spot the cat in less than the given time.

The solution is right below. When you run out of the 5 seconds given to you, just scroll down.

Optical Illusion Solution

Here is the cat.

Because of its white fur, it was perfectly camouflaged in the white snow.

