Optical Illusion Challenge: Only a keen-eyed person can spot the frog in the forest within 8 seconds.

Optical illusions are visual phenomena where our brain perceives something different from reality. They can fool us into thinking things aren't really there or trick our eyes into seeing things that don't exist. In ancient times, people alluded to these optical illusions as witchcraft, demons, or evil spirits. Later, scientists discovered that our brains play tricks on us, and it all happens because of different perceptions.

Optical illusion pictures are often created using simple shapes such as triangles, circles, squares, rectangles, etc. These shapes are then arranged in various ways to create the illusion. The goal is to see what isn't really there or hiding in plain sight. Are you ready for a tough challenge that will blow your mind? Let’s get started.

Source: Bright Side

There is a frog hidden in this optical illusion. Can you find it?

Yes?

Amazing! But, before you scroll any further, let us tell you that this is a challenge. You have to find the frog hidden in the forest in only 8 seconds. If you can find the hidden animal in less than the stipulated time, then that is even more amazing.

So, are you ready?

Get ready.

The challenge will begin shortly.

And your time starts now.

All the best!

Optical Illusion Solution

If you look closer, you will notice the silhouette of the hidden frog.

