Optical Illusion Challenge: Can you spot the mystery bird hidden on the mountain in 9 seconds?

There are many things in the world that trick and deceive us. Sometimes, the brain, which is the most powerful organ in the human body, gets tricked into seeing something that is not there, or vice versa. One of the perfect examples of this deception is optical illusion puzzles. These puzzles are mind-bending images that often hide something in plain sight. Researchers say that solving these illusory puzzles gives you a great mental workout, which in turn can significantly improve your problem-solving and observation skills.

You know we have a puzzle prepared for you; this is why you are here. So, are you ready for a challenge? Let’s begin.

Challenge your observation skills and find the royal musician’s lost harp within 7 seconds!

Source: lizmartini

Take a look at this optical illusion picture. You can see the view of a rocky mountain. There are several birds hiding on the mountain. Can you find them all in the given time? As you might have already guessed, you will only get 9 seconds to solve this optical puzzle. So get ready. Your time starts now. Best of luck!

Optical Illusion Answer

The mystery birds are owls. Take a look:

