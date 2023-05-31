Challenge your observation skills and find the royal musician’s lost harp within 7 seconds!

This optical illusion is going to test your observation skills. Optical illusions are optical phenomena that are both challenging and fascinating. These illusory puzzles are typically mind-boggling representations or paintings of specific things and/or animals. They are visual phenomena in which our brain perceives something other than reality.

They can confuse us into thinking things aren't really there, or they can trick our eyes into seeing things that don't exist.

The purpose of optical illusion challenges is to try to find what isn't there or is hiding in plain sight. Are you ready to get your mind blown?

Let's get started.

Find the royal musician’s lost harp in 7 seconds

Source: Playbuzz

This hidden object picture puzzle is designed by Playbuzz. You can see several people gathered around in a royal court. The royal musician is standing in the middle, and he seems to be in distress. He has lost his musical instrument, the harp, somewhere in the court, and we have to find it. The time limit set for this optical illusion is 7 seconds. Set your timer, your time starts now.

All the best!

Hurry up, guys.

Did you spot the lost harp?

If not, then allow us to give you a hint.

Optical Illusion Hint: You can find the lost harp somewhere at the top of this image.

Now, did you spot the harp?

The clock’s ticking.

3… 2… and 1

Time’s up.

Some of you may have found the hidden harp by now. However, there are also a few people who might be unable to find it hiding in this image.

Scroll down to see the solution.

Optical Illusion Solution

Here is the hidden harp:

Source: Playbuzz

