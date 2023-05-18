You have an eye for detail if you can spot the leopard in the grassland within 8 seconds!

Optical illusions are optical phenomena that are both challenging and fascinating. These illusory puzzles are typically mind-boggling representations or paintings of specific things and/or animals. They are visual phenomena in which our brain perceives something other than reality. They can confuse us into thinking things aren't really there, or they can trick our eyes into seeing things that don't exist. The purpose of optical illusion challenges is to try to find what isn't there or is hiding in plain sight. And today we have a fun, exciting, and challenging optical illusion for you.

Are you ready to get your mind blown? Let us get started.

Optical Illusion- Spot the leopard within 8 seconds

Source: Craters News Agency

In this optical illusion picture test, you can see the landscape of grassland with zebras lounging around in the background. What you can't see in this picture is a leopard.

This hidden animal optical illusion image was captured by Russian photographer Julia Sundukova while she was in Tanzania preparing for the wildebeest migration. The image depicts a leopard camouflages under a leafy tree in the gorgeous African jungle of Ndutu, Tanzania.

The time limit is 8 seconds. Your time starts now!

All the best!

Only the top 1% of geniuses can spot the eagle on the mountain in 6 seconds!

Time’s up.

Some of you may have found the leopard by now. However, there are also a few people who might be unable to find it hiding in this image.

Scroll down to see the hiding leopard.

Optical Illusion Solution

In this optical illusion IQ test, you had to find the leopard in 8 seconds. In case you were unable to find the leopard, fret not. Here is the solution to this optical illusion puzzle.

We hope you liked this optical illusion challenge. If you did, then try this as well:

Can you spot the fox hidden in the autumn leaves within 10 seconds? 97% will fail