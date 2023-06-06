You need to have hawk-like eyes to spot the cheetah hidden in the soil within 8 seconds!

Optical illusions are optical phenomena that are both challenging and fascinating. These illusory puzzles are typically mind-boggling representations or paintings of specific things and/or animals. They are visual phenomena in which our brain perceives something other than reality.

They can confuse us into thinking things aren't really there, or they can trick our eyes into seeing things that don't exist.

The purpose of optical illusion challenges is to try to find what isn't there or is hiding in plain sight. And today we have a fun, exciting, and challenging optical illusion for you.

Are you ready to get your mind blown?

Let's get started.

Optical Illusion: Spot the cheetah in 8 seconds

Source: Hemant Dabi

This optical illusion picture captured by Hemant Dabi shows the view of a lone tree surrounded by soil. Apart from the trees and the soil, there is also a cheetah hidden in the picture.

There is a cheetah hidden in this optical illusion image, and your goal in this optical illusion image is to find the big cat in the given time.

You have 8 seconds to solve this optical illusion puzzle and your time starts now. All the best!

Hurry up, guys.

Did you spot the cheetah?

If not, then allow us to give you a hint.

Optical Illusion Hint: You can find the cheetah at the centre of the image.

Now, did you spot the tiger?

The clock’s ticking.

3… 2… and 1

Time’s up.

Some of you may have found the cheetah by now. However, there are also a few people who might be unable to find it hiding in this image.

Scroll down to see the hiding cheetah.

Optical Illusion Solution

In this optical illusion test, you had to find the cheetah in 8 seconds. In case you were unable to find the cheetah, fret not. Here is the solution to this optical illusion puzzle.

We hope you liked this optical illusion challenge.

