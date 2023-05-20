Challenge your eyes by finding the deer hidden on the hill within 12 seconds!

Optical illusions are optical phenomena that are both challenging and fascinating. These illusory puzzles are typically mind-boggling representations or paintings of specific things and/or animals. They are visual phenomena in which our brain perceives something other than reality.

They can confuse us into thinking things aren't really there, or they can trick our eyes into seeing things that don't exist.

The purpose of optical illusion challenges is to try to find what isn't there or is hiding in plain sight. And today we have a fun, exciting, and challenging optical illusion for you.

Are you ready to get challenged?

Let's get started.

Optical illusion: Spot the deer on the hill in 12 seconds!

Source: Caters News Agency

In this optical illusion picture test, you can see the landscape of a small hill. What you can't see in this picture is a deer. There is a deer hidden in this illusion image, and your goal is to find the hidden animal in the given time. As usual, we have a time set for this hidden deer optical illusion as well. We are giving you 12 seconds to solve this online puzzle.

Have you found the deer yet? If you have not, then here is a hint for you.

Optical Illusion Hint: The hidden deer can be found somewhere in the centre of the image. You are about to run out of time, so hurry up.

3

2

1

And time’s up, people.

Were you able to solve this hidden animal optical illusion? Scroll down to see the solution.

Optical Illusion Solution

You had to spot the deer on the hill within 12 seconds in this optical illusion. Here is it:

Source: Express.co.uk

