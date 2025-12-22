NEET SS Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Bihar Police SI Exam Date 2025 Announced: Prelims Written Examination Scheduled for January 18 to 21st - Admit Card Soon

By Manish Kumar
Dec 22, 2025, 11:40 IST

Bihar Police SI Exam Date 2025 detailed notice has been released by the Bihar Public Service Commission s for the preliminary examination for the Combined Exam. Exams will be conducted on January 18 to 21, 2026 and the hall ticket will be available to download from December 30, 2025 onwards. A total of 1799 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive.  Check all details here. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

Bihar Police Exam Date 2025 : The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the detailed exam schedule for the posts of Police Sub-Inspector in Home (Police) Dept., Govt. of Bihar against Advertisement No. 05/2025. The written exam for 1799 SI posts will be held on January 18 to 21, 2026 across the state. The Commission will upload the E-Admit Cards on December 30, 2025 on its official website-https://bpssc.bihar.gov.in. Candidates appearing in the exam are advised to download the Admit Card after using their login credentials to the link and carry the same with one valid photo identity proof such as a Voter ID card, Aadhaar Card, Driving License, PAN card, or Passport at the exam venue.

Bihar Police SI Exam Date 2025 Link

The preliminary written examination for the post of "Police Sub Inspector"  against Advertisement No. 05/2025 will be conducted in two shifts on January 18 to 21, 2026 .The admit card will be released on December 30, 2025 on the official website. Download the detailed of exam schedule and other details below-

Bihar Police SI Exam Date 2025

PDF Direct Link

Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2025: Overview

 The Bihar Police SI Notification 2025 was released for 1799 Police Sub-Inspector in Home (Police) Dept., Govt. of Bihar. The written exam and hall ticker release details has been uploaded on the official website.  Check the table below for Bihar Police SI 2025  exam date and admit card Key Highlights.

Feature

Details

Recruitment Body

Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC)

Post Name

Sub-Inspector (SI)

Total Vacancies

1799

Application Mode

Online

Exam Schedule on 

January 18 to 21, 2026 

Admit Card Release Date 

December 30, 2025 

Advt No. 

05/2025

Selection Process

Written Exam, PET/PST, Document Verification, Medical Exam

Official Website

bpssc.bihar.gov.in

 

How to Download Bihar Police SI Exam Date PDF?

The candidates applied successfully for 1799 Police Sub-Inspector in Home (Police) Dept posts can download the detailed exam schedule pdf after following the steps given below-

  • Visit the website of Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC)-https://bpssc.bihar.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on  Important Notice-Ref.:Advt. No.-05/2025: Regarding Preliminary Written Examination and E-Admit Card for the post of Police Sub-Inspector in Home (Police) Dept., Govt. of Bihar on the home page.  
  • You will get the pdf of the exam notice for SI Posts on the home page. 
  • Now download the notice. 
  • Save the same for future reference.


Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News