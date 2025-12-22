Bihar Police SI Exam Date 2025 Announced: Prelims Written Examination Scheduled for January 18 to 21st - Admit Card Soon

Bihar Police Exam Date 2025 : The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the detailed exam schedule for the posts of Police Sub-Inspector in Home (Police) Dept., Govt. of Bihar against Advertisement No. 05/2025. The written exam for 1799 SI posts will be held on January 18 to 21, 2026 across the state. The Commission will upload the E-Admit Cards on December 30, 2025 on its official website-https://bpssc.bihar.gov.in. Candidates appearing in the exam are advised to download the Admit Card after using their login credentials to the link and carry the same with one valid photo identity proof such as a Voter ID card, Aadhaar Card, Driving License, PAN card, or Passport at the exam venue.

Bihar Police SI Exam Date 2025 Link

The preliminary written examination for the post of "Police Sub Inspector" against Advertisement No. 05/2025 will be conducted in two shifts on January 18 to 21, 2026 .The admit card will be released on December 30, 2025 on the official website. Download the detailed of exam schedule and other details below-