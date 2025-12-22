Bihar Police SI Exam Date 2025 Announced: Prelims Written Examination Scheduled for January 18 to 21st - Admit Card Soon

Bihar Police Exam Date 2025 : The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the detailed exam schedule for the posts of Police Sub-Inspector in Home (Police) Dept., Govt. of Bihar against Advertisement No. 05/2025. The written exam for 1799 SI posts will be held on January 18 to 21, 2026 across the state. The Commission will upload the E-Admit Cards on December 30, 2025 on its official website-https://bpssc.bihar.gov.in. Candidates appearing in the exam are advised to download the Admit Card after using their login credentials to the link and carry the same with one valid photo identity proof such as a Voter ID card, Aadhaar Card, Driving License, PAN card, or Passport at the exam venue.
Bihar Police SI Exam Date 2025 Link
The preliminary written examination for the post of "Police Sub Inspector" against Advertisement No. 05/2025 will be conducted in two shifts on January 18 to 21, 2026 .The admit card will be released on December 30, 2025 on the official website. Download the detailed of exam schedule and other details below-
|
Bihar Police SI Exam Date 2025
|
PDF Direct Link
Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2025: Overview
The Bihar Police SI Notification 2025 was released for 1799 Police Sub-Inspector in Home (Police) Dept., Govt. of Bihar. The written exam and hall ticker release details has been uploaded on the official website. Check the table below for Bihar Police SI 2025 exam date and admit card Key Highlights.
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Recruitment Body
|
Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC)
|
Post Name
|
Sub-Inspector (SI)
|
Total Vacancies
|
1799
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Exam Schedule on
|
January 18 to 21, 2026
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
December 30, 2025
|
Advt No.
|
05/2025
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam, PET/PST, Document Verification, Medical Exam
|
Official Website
|
bpssc.bihar.gov.in
How to Download Bihar Police SI Exam Date PDF?
The candidates applied successfully for 1799 Police Sub-Inspector in Home (Police) Dept posts can download the detailed exam schedule pdf after following the steps given below-
- Visit the website of Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC)-https://bpssc.bihar.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on Important Notice-Ref.:Advt. No.-05/2025: Regarding Preliminary Written Examination and E-Admit Card for the post of Police Sub-Inspector in Home (Police) Dept., Govt. of Bihar on the home page.
- You will get the pdf of the exam notice for SI Posts on the home page.
- Now download the notice.
- Save the same for future reference.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation