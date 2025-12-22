NEET SS Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links

NTA UGC NET June 2025 City Intimation Slip Released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Written Examination Scheduled From December 31st - Admit Card Soon

By Manish Kumar
Dec 22, 2025, 13:19 IST

UGC NET City Intimation Slip 2025: NTA has released the UGC NET 2025 December 2025 session city slip on its official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The city slip provides you with all the crucial details including exam city location and exam date. You will get here the direct link to download the NTA UGC NET slip below. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

UGC NET City Intimation Slip 2025: The UGC NET City Slip download link has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on its official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Candidates who have to appear in the Computer Based Test (CBT) scheduled from December 31st, 2025 onwards can download their City Slip after using their login credentials to the link. The UGC NET City Intimation Slip 2025 is the crucial documents for all the candidates applied for the CSIR NET exam which provide complete details about the exam city and location. The City Intimation Slip documents provide candidates who plan their travel and accommodation in advance and so you are advised to download the same through the official website.

In this article below we have provided the UGC NET 2025 city slip direct download link, including the steps to download it from the official website, key details mentioned, and important instructions for exam day.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for UGC-NET December 2025, candidates can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail us at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

UGC NET City Intimation Slip 2025 Download Link 

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct UGC-NET December 2025 Examination for 85 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) on 31st December 2025, 02nd January 2026, 03rd January 05th January 2026, 06th January 2026 & 07th January 2026. 2026.Ṭhe exam is scheduled across the country and the Authority has released the City Slip download link on its official website. You can download the City Slip directly through the link given below-

UGC NET City Intimation Slip 2025  Download Link 

UGC NET City Intimation Slip December 2025: Overview

The UGC NET City Intimation Slip 2025 for December Session download link is available on the official website.The UGC NET City Intimation Slip 2025  is a very important document that helps candidates know about their city of examination. Check the table below for UGC NET City Slip 2025.

Feature

Details

Name of Exam

UGC NET December 2025

Conducting Body

National Testing Agency (NTA)

Official Website

https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Exam Date

 31st December 2025, 02nd January 2026, 03rd January 05th January 2026, 06th January 2026 & 07th January 2026. 

Helpline Contact

Email: ugcnet@nta.ac.in / Phone: 0120-6895200

 

How to Download UGC NET City Slip December 2025?


Candidates can download the city slip for December session directly through the official website after following the steps given below

  • Visit the official NTA UGC NET website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in
  • On the homepage, click on the UGC NET City Intimation Slip 2025 December 2025 link.
  • Enter your application number and date of birth and click on the submit button
  • The city intimation slip will appear on the screen.
  • Verify the details and download and take a printout for future reference.

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News