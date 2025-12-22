NTA UGC NET June 2025 City Intimation Slip Released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Written Examination Scheduled From December 31st - Admit Card Soon

UGC NET City Intimation Slip 2025: The UGC NET City Slip download link has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on its official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Candidates who have to appear in the Computer Based Test (CBT) scheduled from December 31st, 2025 onwards can download their City Slip after using their login credentials to the link. The UGC NET City Intimation Slip 2025 is the crucial documents for all the candidates applied for the CSIR NET exam which provide complete details about the exam city and location. The City Intimation Slip documents provide candidates who plan their travel and accommodation in advance and so you are advised to download the same through the official website.

In this article below we have provided the UGC NET 2025 city slip direct download link, including the steps to download it from the official website, key details mentioned, and important instructions for exam day.