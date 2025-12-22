NEET SS Admit Card 2025
Maha TET Answer Key 2025 OUT at mahatet.in: Download Paper 1 & 2 PDF; Raise Objections by Dec 27

By Mohd Salman
Dec 22, 2025, 13:45 IST

The MSCE Pune has released the Maha TET Answer Key 2025 on its official website, mahatet.in. Candidates who appeared for the November 23 exam can now download the Paper 1 and 2 PDFs. The online objection window is active until December 27, 2025, requires valid academic proof for challenges.

Maha TET Answer Key 2025: The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE), Pune, has released the provisional answer keys for the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (Maha TET) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the state-level eligibility exam conducted on November 23, 2025, can now download the response sheet PDF and answer keys for Paper 1 and Paper 2 after visiting the official website, mahatet.in.
MSCE has released the Maha TET Answer Key 2025 for approximately 3.8 lakh candidates to attempted the examination to secure teaching positions in primary (Classes 1–5) and upper primary (Classes 6–8) schools across Maharashtra. Along with Answer PDF, council has also activated the objection window, and candidates are allowed to challenge any discrepancies until December 27, 2025

Maha TET Answer Key 2025 PDF Download

MSCE has released the Maha TET Answer Key 2025 in the PDF format containing the correct answer for the paper. Candidates who have attempted the examination can now match their answers with the official answer and calculate their estimated marks. Click on the direct link below to download the Maha TET Answer Key 2025 PDF.

PDF Download Link 

How to Download the Maha TET 2025 Answer Key from mahatet.in?

Candidates can download the Maha TET answer key by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official website, mahatet.in.
  • On the home page click on the link titled "Maha TET 2025 Interim Answer Key".
  • Now click on the subject-wise answer key link
  • Match the official answers with options marked by you
  • Calculate your estimated marks.
  • Save and download the PDF for future reference.

Maha TET Answer Key 2025: Overview

The Maha TET Answer Key 2025 has been released at mahatet.in on December 22, 2025. Candidates can download the response sheet pdf and raise objections till December 27, 2025. Check the table below for Maha TET Answer Key 2025 Overview

Feature

Details

Exam Conducting Body

Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE), Pune

Exam Name

Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (Maha TET) 2025

Maha TET Exam Date

November 23, 2025

Answer Key Release Date

December 20, 2025

Objection Window Last Date

December 27, 2025

Official Website

mahatet.in

Result Status

To be notified soon

Maha TET Objection Window 2025: Steps to Challenge Provisional Key

Candidates who found any discrepancy in the response sheet provided by the officials can raise their objections till December 27, 2025. To raise objections, candidates must ensure that they upload a scanned PDF of authentic academic proof (NCERT/State Board textbooks). Along with this, candidates need to submit the required objection fees for each question

What’s Next? Maha TET Result Date 2025 and Final Answer Key Release

After closing the Maha TET Answer Key objection window on December 27, 2025 the council will start reviewing all the objections and make changes wherever necessary. As per trends, the council may release the Maha TET Final Answer Key 2025 and Maha TET Result 2025 together in the last week of January 2026.

