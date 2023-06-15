Only someone with X-ray vision can find the number hidden among the dots in 7 seconds!

Optical illusion puzzles are made to deceive us and change our perceptions. These puzzles are mind-bending images and illustrations of objects, humans, or numbers. Some of these illusory puzzles are so tough that solving them seems seemingly impossible. And today we have a ‘seemingly impossible to solve puzzle’ ready for you. Scientists and researchers say that solving these types of puzzles can improve the coordination of your senses and subsequently improve your deduction and reasoning abilities. Are you ready for the challenge and the fun? Let’s go!

Find the number hidden among the dots

Look at the image below.





Source: BE AMAZED

The image above shows a circular formation made up of different coloured dots. The colourful dots are hiding a number somewhere. Your task is to find out which number is hiding among the dots. You have 7 seconds to solve this bizarre optical illusion. So, go ahead and grab your watch. Your time starts now.

We believe that you will be able to solve this illusion puzzle with ease. What you need to do is observe the image really carefully and look for any silhouette among the dots that resembles a number.

Scroll down for the solution when you have run out of time.

Find the number hidden among dots solution

The number 5 was hidden in the dots. You would have been able to see it if you were observant enough. Take a look at this optical illusion’s solution below:





Source: BE AMAZED

