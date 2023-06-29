Can you spot a butterfly, a bat, and a duck in the garden within 11 seconds?

Brain Teasers are puzzles or riddles that require logical thinking to solve.

The puzzles usually involve some form of deduction, such as finding the missing word, object, or number in a picture or a sentence.

They are very common in our daily lives and considered to be one of the most effective ways to improve mental performance. There are several types of brain teasers. Some are simple, whereas others are complex.

As long as they are challenging, they should be able to stimulate your brain and improve your cognitive skills.

This is why we are back with another brain teaser to get your brain juices flowing.

Are you ready?

Only the sharpest-eyed people can find 3 daughters of the man hidden in the picture within 9 seconds!

Source: Pinterest

There are 2 children and a man crafting something in the garden of their house. There is also a butterfly, a bat, and a duck hiding in this brain teaser picture puzzle. Your job is to find all of the said creatures within the given time.

Are you ready for the challenge? We hope that you are, because your time starts now! All the best! We are rooting for you.

The solution is right below. So, when your 11 seconds are up, just scroll down to see it.

Brain Teaser Solution

Here are the butterfly, bat, and duck:

Source: Bright Side

We hope that you had fun solving this brain teaser.

