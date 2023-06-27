Logic Test: You are a logical expert if you can find which shoe does not have a pair in 7 seconds!

Brain Teasers are puzzles or riddles that must be solved logically.

The puzzles usually include some type of deduction, such as finding the missing word, object, or number in an image or text.

They are fairly common in our daily lives and are widely regarded as one of the most effective methods of improving our cognitive abilities. There are various kinds of brain teasers. Some are straightforward, while others are intricate.

They should be able to excite your brain and increase your cognitive skills, as long as they are difficult.

This is why we've returned with yet another brain puzzle to get your creative juices flowing.

Are you prepared?

Which shoe does not have a pair?

Source: Bright Side

Look at the picture puzzle given above. You can see seven pairs of shoes lying on the ground. Out of those seven pairs, one of them does not have a pair. The purpose of this logic puzzle is to find which shoe in the picture does not have a pair. This test warrants exceptional observational, problem-solving, and logical skills. Do you have the said skills? This is a great way to find out what you are good at.

At first glance, you won't even notice that there is something amiss in the picture. But if you dig deeper and implement the aforementioned skills, you will realize what is wrong with the picture and find the show without pair.

The time limit you are getting for this brain puzzle is 7 seconds, so when you run out of time, scroll down to see the solution.

Logic Test Solution

Here is the show without a pair:

Source: Bright Side

