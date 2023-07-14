You have a powerful vision if you can find the man on the mountain in 5 seconds!

Let’s put your ability to pay attention to details and your observational skills to the test with visual test puzzles. These picture puzzles usually contain images or patterns that need close inspection to spot hidden details, items, or people. These puzzles can be a difficult yet fun way to sharpen your cognitive skills and increase your capacity to detect even minute differences in the given visual puzzle.

Even though they can be difficult at times, these brain puzzles are often fun to solve. These mind games provide a wonderful chance to decompress and unwind while also stimulating your mind in a different way. Are you ready for today’s visual test to begin? Let’s get started.

Find the man on the mountain in 5 seconds

Source: Pinterest

In the above picture puzzle, you can see a man climbing atop a rocky mountain. The slope is quite steep, and the climb appears to be quite dangerous. If you take a closer look at the image, you will notice that there is another person in this picture. A second man is hidden somewhere in this brain puzzle, and it is up to you to find him. The time limit set for this visual puzzle is 5 seconds. So, set your timers and do not waste even a single second of your time. Your time starts now. Best of luck.

Only individuals with unique eyesight can spot the cat hidden behind the vertical lines in 13 seconds!

Have you found the second man yet? If not, then you need to hurry up. The clock’s ticking, and you will run out of time soon. The solution is at the end, scroll down to see it.

Visual Test Solution

This visual test puzzle asked you to spot the man on the mountain in 5 seconds. Here is the second man. The image needed to be turned upside down in order to be solved. Take a look:

Source: Pinterest

Did you have fun finding the second man on the mountain? If you did, then we have a few recommendations for you:

You have extraordinary vision if you can find 5 Ys hidden among the Xs in 7 seconds!

Only the sharpest-eyed people can find 3 daughters of the man hidden in the picture within 9 seconds!

Only 2% can spot the tiger hunting ducks in the picture within 8 seconds!