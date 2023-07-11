Only individuals with unique eyesight can spot the cat hidden behind the horizontal lines in 13 seconds!

Internet users are currently fascinated with optical illusion puzzles. Despite the fact that these puzzles have been around for a very long time, with the earliest known work dating back to the 12th century. But since last year, these puzzles involving optical illusions have become more and more well-liked, particularly online. Puzzles that test a person's ability to observe, pay attention to detail, and use their general cognitive abilities are in vogue. In addition to helping readers develop the aforementioned abilities, solving puzzles like the one we have prepared for you today, is a lot of fun. However, we are warning you in advance that today’s optical puzzle cannot be solved by everyone. You can only solve it if you have a unique eyesight. So, are you ready? Let’s begin.

Spot the cat behind horizontal lines in 13 seconds

Source: Bright Side

The image above shows a number of black horizontal lines on a white background. Or perhaps, white horizontal lines on a black background. Whatever the case, you might think that there are only the horizontal lines present in the picture; well, you will be wrong. There is a cat hidden behind the lines, and it is your task to spot the cat in the given time. We are giving you 13 seconds to spot the cat. So, set your timers and get started.

If you are unable to see the cat even after a minute, here are some tips that might help you.

Tip number 1: Shake your head. You might see the cat’s silhouette this way.

Tip number 2: Squint your eyes, and you will definitely see a shape resembling that of a cat.

Tip number 3: Move away from your desktop or mobile screen. There is a slight chance that you will be able to see the eyes of the cat.

Now, if the above tips don’t help, then scroll down to see the hidden cat. And don't worry, you don't have to squint your eyes or shake your head this time, the cat is well illustrated. Go ahead, take a look.

Optical Illusion Solution

Here is the hidden cat. Kudos to those who were able to find it.

Source: Bright Side

