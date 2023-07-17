You have great observation skills if you can spot the ballerina hidden among the flamingos in 5 seconds!

Visual test puzzles are a great way to test your problem-solving abilities and observational skills. These puzzles often feature hidden items or patterns that are difficult to spot at first glance. These hidden items can include any inanimate object or living things like animals and humans. The visual puzzle we have brought to you today is pretty much similar to the ones we provided you with before. All you have to do if you want to solve this visual puzzle is find the ballerina hiding within the time limit. So, are you ready?

Visual Test - Spot the ballerina in 5 seconds!

Source: Reader’s Digest

The image above shows a group of flamingos, which is also known as “flamboyance.” Among the group of colourful birds is hiding a ballerina. The ballerina is camouflaged perfectly in this image, so you will need to be extra observant if you want to solve this visual puzzle. You know what you have to do. Set a timer for 5 seconds and get started. All the best. The solution to this visual test puzzle is given below.

Have you found the ballerina yet? Hurry up. The clock’s ticking. Uh oh... and the countdown has begun.

3…

2…

and 1.

You have run out of time. Were you able to spot the ballerina? If not, then here is the solution.

Visual Test Solution

Here is the hidden ballerina:

Source: Reader's Digest

