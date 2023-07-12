What is Flopping, New Coach Challenge rule?

Flopping is the exaggeration or faking of a contact to draw a foul from the referee in basketball. A coach challenge is a rule in basketball that allows a coach to challenge a referee's call.

Flopping is the exaggeration or faking of a contact to draw a foul from the referee in basketball. Flopping is often seen as unsportsmanlike and can be penalized by the league A coach challenge is a rule in basketball that allows a coach to challenge a referee's call. If the coach successfully challenges the call, replay officials review the play, and the call may be overturned.

Recent Rule Changes The NBA is also adopting new coach challenge rules and is similar to those used in the NFL. In the NFL, teams get a third challenge if their first two are successful. The NBA is doing something similar but with a twist. Teams start with one challenge and can earn a second if their first challenge is successful. However, if a team uses its second challenge and the call is not overturned, it will lose its timeout. This new rule is designed to give teams more opportunities to challenge calls that they believe are wrong. However, it also makes sure that teams don't abuse the challenge system by giving them a limited number of challenges and making them lose their timeout if they are unsuccessful. The NBA Board of Governors today approved an in-game flopping penalty and expanded the use of the Coach’s Challenge.



Both rule changes will be implemented beginning with the 2023-24 NBA season.



— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) July 12, 2023 The NBA is also cracking down on flopping with a new rule that will result in a technical foul free throw for the opposing team. Players will not be able to get ejected for flopping, as the technical foul will not count as an unsportsmanlike technical foul. Additionally, officials will not need to stop play to call a flopping foul. They can wait until the next neutral opportunity to stop play and assess the technical foul.