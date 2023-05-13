NBA Finals: How Well Do You Know about the NBA!

NBA Finals Quiz: The NBA Finals are the championship series of the National Basketball Association (NBA). The best-of-seven playoff series is played between the winners of the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference, and the winner is awarded the Larry O'Brien Trophy. The NBA Finals are one of the most watched sporting events in the world, and they are often considered to be the climax of the NBA season.

The first NBA Finals were held in 1947, and the Boston Celtics won the championship. The Celtics have won the most NBA Finals titles with 17, followed by the Los Angeles Lakers with 17. The Golden State Warriors have won the most recent NBA Finals title, defeating the Boston Celtics in six games in 2022. The NBA Finals is a major sporting event, and is a source of great pride for the cities that host them. The series is also a major economic boost for the cities that host them, and they generate millions of dollars in revenue.

This quiz will test your knowledge of the NBA, from its history to its current stars.

Q1: Who is the NBA's all-time leading scorer?

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar LeBron James Michael Jordan Kobe Bryant

Ans: B

Explanation: LeBron James is the current NBA's all-time leading scorer with 38,652 points with an average of 27.2. Only second to him is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar who has played for the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers for 20 seasons, averaging 24.6 points per game for his career.

Q2: Who is the NBA's active leader in assists?

Kobe Bryant Michael Jordan Chris Paul Dwight Howard

Ans: C

Explanation: Chris Paul is the NBA's active leader in assists with 11,501 assists. Paul has played for six different teams in his 18-year career, averaging 9.05 assists per game for his career. He is a 12- time NBA All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist.

Q3: Who is the NBA's active leader in rebounds?

Chris Paul LeBron James Dwight Howard Stephen Curry

Ans: C

Explanation: Howard has played for seven different teams in his 18-year career, averaging 11.8 rebounds per game for his career. He is a three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year and eight-time NBA All-Star. Dwight Howard is the NBA's active leader in rebounds with 14,627 rebounds.

Q4: Who was NBA's MVP for 2022?

Nikola Jokic Nill Russell Kevin Durant Bradly Beal

Ans: A

Explanation: Jokic is a center for the Denver Nuggets. He is averaging 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 7.9 assists per game for the 2022-2023 season. He is the first player from Serbia to win the MVP award.

Q5: Who holds the NBA record for most points in a single game?

Wilt Chamberlain Michael Jordan Kobe Bryant Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Ans: A

Explanation: Wilt Chamberlain scored 100 points for the Philadelphia Warriors on March 2, 1962. He also had 25 rebounds and 21 assists in that game.

Q6: Who has won the most NBA championships as a player?

a: Bill Russell

b: Michael Jordan

c: LeBron James

d: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Ans: A

Explanation: Bill Russell played in the NBA for 13 seasons, all with the Boston Celtics. He won 11 NBA championships with the Celtics, and was named the NBA Finals MVP five times.

Q7: Which NBA player has the most career triple-doubles?

Wilt Chamberlain John Stockton Gary Payton Russell Westbrook

Ans: D

Explanation: He is the NBA's all-time leader in triple-doubles, with 198. Only next to him is Oscar Robertson who has 181 tripe doubles under his belt.

Q8: Who has the most career blocks in NBA history?

John Stockton Magic Johnson Hakeem Olajuwon Steve Nash

Answer: B

Explanation: Hakeem Olajuwon played in the NBA for 18 seasons, with the Houston Rocket and Toronto Raptors and led ed the Rockets to back-to-back NBA championships in 1994 and 1995. He has a total of 3830 blocks with 3.09 average.

Q9: Who has the most career steals in NBA history?

Michael Jordan John Stockton Gary Payton Jason Kidd

Ans: B

Explanation: John Stockton was one of the greatest point guards in NBA history. He played for the Utah Jazz for 19 seasons, from 1984 to 2003. He is the NBA's all-time leader in assists (15,806) and steals (3,265). He was a 10-time NBA All-Star and a two-time All-NBA First Team selection.



Q10: Which NBA player has the most career rebounds per game average?

Wilt Chamberlain Bill Russell Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Dennis Rodman

Ans: a

Explanation: Wilt Chamberlain played in the NBA for 14 seasons, with the Philadelphia/San Francisco Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers, and Los Angeles Lakers. He won two NBA championships with the 76ers, and was named the NBA MVP four time.