Celebrated annually on June 14, Flag Day honors the adoption of the American flag and the lasting principles it reflects. Flag Day honors the flag, along with the unity, sacrifice, and perseverance of the American people over time. The flag you see today has 50 stars for each state and 13 stripes representing the original colonies, and it serves as a visual representation of our origins and growth as a nation. The colors of the flag can also be related to meaning: red is for courage, white is for purity, and blue is for perseverance, and these core values are the ongoing values of the United States.

A national Flag Day observance occurs annually on June 14 in the United States. This day is set aside to honor the United States flag, which was adopted in 1777. It’s a day to honor our nation’s most hallowed symbol, the Stars and Stripes. This flag represents America’s history, the hardships the country has gone through, and the people within the nation. It’s not a national day off, but people around the country take the opportunity to demonstrate their love for their flag through parades, special events, and by displaying flags. On Flag Day, 2025, the holiday will serve as a reminder to Americans of who they are together and the most basic rules that helped found the country. The design of the flag, with its 50 stars, has profound significance. It reveals the country that it has become and the values for which it stands.

Check Out: Top MBA Programs in the USA (2025) Number of Stars on the Flag The American flag has fifty white stars, which represent its states of the union. There are 13 stripes representing the thirteen colonies. They are positioned exactly to fit in the canton and the blue rectangle in the upper left-hand side of the flag, symbolizing juxtaposition and unity. And it goes without saying that the flag, as it stands, is relatively recent, having been introduced in 1960. The formation of Hawaii as a state in 1959 gave rise to the fiftieth star. Prior to that point, Alaska had briefly flown the count at forty-nine; however, the design of that flag is otherwise only of historical interest. The way the flag has been designed has closely followed the country’s development as a nation. What began with only 13 stars (representing the original colonies) has now grown to 50, each star commemorating an important part of the history of America. No matter how large or when a state was admitted, each is on an equal footing. This echoes the spirit of “E Pluribus Unum,” out of many, one, emphasizing unity and a common national identity.

Meaning of the Stars and Stripes The flag has special parts, and each one tells us something important: White Stars: The stars show that all the states in America are together as one country. They also stand for hope and the big dreams we have for the future.

13 Stripes (red and white): There are 13 stripes to remind us of the first 13 colonies of America that fought to be free from Britain.

Red Color: The red color on the flag means being brave and courageous.

White Color: The white color means being pure and innocent.

Blue Color (in the top corner): This blue part means we should be watchful, never give up, and always be fair. Flag Etiquette: Rules for Displaying the American Flag Acknowledging the Flag's Honor

The flag must never touch the ground, floor, or water, or be dragged, or used for any commercial purposes.

2. Prominent Placement

When displayed, the U.S. flag is always displayed first, the highest.

3. Light and Weather Considerations

If flown at night, the flag must be lighted. The flag must be taken down if pulled in inclement weather unless made of all-weather material.

4. Behavior During Ceremony

When the national anthem plays or the Pledge of Allegiance is recited, people should stand and place their right hand over their heart.

5. Raising and Lowering the Flag

The flag should be raised rapidly, and lowered slowly and respectfully—especially on national observances like Flag Day. Why Flag Day Matters This day is a chance for Americans to reflect on their core values, like liberty and equality, and to remember the brave sacrifices people made to secure these freedoms. The flag itself tells the ongoing story of the nation, marking its past struggles, its present strength, and its hopes for what's to come.