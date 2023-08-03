Justin Trudeau: Biography, Age, Wife, Family and Other Details

Justin Trudeau is the 23rd and current Prime Minister of Canada and the leader of the Liberal Party. After 18 years, Trudeau is separating from his wife Sophie Grégoire.

Justin Trudeau is the current Prime Minister of Canada. He is the leader of the Liberal Party and has been in office since 2015. Trudeau is the second-youngest PM in Canadian history. He is the eldest son of Pierre Trudeau, who also served as a Canadian PM from 1968 to 1979 and again from 1980 to 1984. Early Life

Trudeau was born on December 25, 1971, in Ottawa. He attended Collège Jean-de-Brébeuf and then went on to study English at McGill University in 1994. He then worked as a snowboard instructor while studying at the University of British Columbia (B.Ed., 1998). After graduating, Trudeau worked as a teacher at a high school, teaching math and French, and also volunteered for various charities and non-profit organizations. Political Career

Being the son of a four-term Prime Minister of the nation, Trudeau has always been in the national spotlight. Trudeau got progressively involved with the Liberal Party after his father passed away in the early 2000s. On April 29, 2007, he defeated Mary Deros, a Montreal city councillor, and Basilio Giordano, the proprietor of a local Italian-language daily, receiving 690 votes to 350 for Deros and 220 for Giordano. In 2008, he campaigned for and won the seat of Papineau after being courted by Liberal leader Stéphane Dion to run for Parliament. He was re-elected in 2011 and 2015. It was in 2013 when Trudeau started turning the political tides in Canada after he was elected leader of the Liberal Party. In 2015, he led the Liberals to victory in the Federal elections, defeating Stephen Harper, and winning 184 out of 338 seats.