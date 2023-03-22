South Indian Bank PO Admit Card 2023 Soon: Check Exam Date, Latest Update

The South Indian Bank will soon release the South Indian Bank Probationary Officer Admit Card 2023 on its official website-southindianbank.com. Check update.

South Indian Bank PO Admit Card 2023 : The South Indian Bank will soon release the South Indian Bank Probationary Officer Admit Card 2023 on its official website. The written exam for the post of Probationary Officer is scheduled on 26 March 2023.

All those candidates who have applied successfully for the Probationary Officer Post under South Indian Bank Recruitment Drive 2023 can download their Admit Card from the official website-southindianbank.com once it is released.

Alternatively you can download the South Indian Bank PO Admit Card 2023 directly through the link given below.

Recovering of Login Credentials

To download the South Indian Bank PO Admit Card 2023 candidates need to provide their login credentials including Registration Number/Email Id to the link available on the home page. You can check these login credentials to your details provided to the application form during applying for the Probationary Officer posts.

Selection Process for Probationary Officer

It is noted that South Indian Bank is set to conduct the written exam for Probationary Officer posts on 26 March 2023. According to the selection process released earlier, selection will be done on the basis of written exam and Interview.

Candidates will have to qualify for the minimum cutoff marks to get selected in the written exam. Final selection for the post of Probationary officer will be based on the consolidated marks of the Online exam and Interview.

Candidates can download their Admit Card after following the steps given below.

How to Download South Indian Bank PO Admit Card 2023