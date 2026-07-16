India is home to hundreds of ancient caves and they reflect the nation’s rich cultural and architectural heritage. From the painted rock shelters to the grand carved halls, these caves tell the story of India’s long journey through history. The Barabar Caves in Bihar are widely regarded as the oldest surviving rock-cut caves in India. These caves were built during the rule of Emperor Ashoka and later on his grandson Dasharatha in the 3rd century BCE which is why they are 2,200 years old. The caves are carved directly out of solid granite hills. Here is everything you need to know about the oldest cave of India. Which is the Oldest Cave in India? The Barabar Caves that are located in Bihar are the oldest surviving rock-cut caves. Here are the key facts about this cave: Name: Barabar Caves

Location: Jehanabad district, Bihar

Built: Around the 3rd century BCE

Built during: The Mauryan Empire

Patron: Emperor Ashoka and his grandson Dasharatha

Religion: Built mainly for the Ajivika sect, later used by Buddhist and Jain traditions as well

What is the History of Barabar Caves? The Barabar Hill has four caves called Karan Chaupar, Lomas Rishi, Sudama, and Visvakarma and nearby Nagarjuni Hill there are three more caves which are sometimes counted separately as the Nagarjuni Caves. These caves feature inscriptions in the name of King Piyadasi for the Barabar group who is thought to correspond to Ashoka who ruled from 273 to 232 BCE and Devanampiya Dasaratha for the Nagarjuni group who was his grandson. The construction of these caves started under the Emperor Ashoka and the Sudama cave in the area was dedicated by Ashoka in the 257 BCE. This is shown by the inscription that is found just at the entrance. Later his grandson Dasharatha continued the work on the Nagarjuni Hill. He ruled from around 232 to 224 BCE and he worked on the three caves when he took over the throne of Magadha. These caves were mainly dedicated to the Ajivika Sect which was an ancient Indian philosophical movement from the 5th Century BCE and it was known for its belief in absolute fatalism that means everything is predetermined by fate.