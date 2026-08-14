Why is the Seawater Near Rameshwaram Always Calm while Kanyakumari Has High Waves?

Rameshwaram and Kanyakumari are the two most famous coastal places in Tamil Nadu, India. Both places are popular among tourists and pilgrims, and both places are covered with seawater.

You can see that the Agni Theertham sea in Rameshwaram is often calm, but on the other hand, Kanyakumari has very high waves.

So, why does it seem that the seawater near Rameshwaram is calm, and there are high waves at Kanyakumari?

The reasons behind this are due to their location, depth of water, wind, reefs, and shape of the coast.

So, let’s explore this article in detail and learn more about it.

What are waves & how are they formed in the sea?

Before understanding this topic, first of all, you all have to understand about waves and how they form in the sea.

Waves are moving energy that travels through water, causing it to move in a circular motion.