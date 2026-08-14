Why is the Seawater Near Rameshwaram Always Calm while Kanyakumari Has High Waves?
Why is Rameshwaram seawater calm while Kanyakumari has high waves? Learn the simple scientific reasons behind the difference, including depth, coral reefs, winds, monsoon and ocean swells.
Rameshwaram and Kanyakumari are the two most famous coastal places in Tamil Nadu, India. Both places are popular among tourists and pilgrims, and both places are covered with seawater.
You can see that the Agni Theertham sea in Rameshwaram is often calm, but on the other hand, Kanyakumari has very high waves.
So, why does it seem that the seawater near Rameshwaram is calm, and there are high waves at Kanyakumari?
The reasons behind this are due to their location, depth of water, wind, reefs, and shape of the coast.
So, let’s explore this article in detail and learn more about it.
What are waves & how are they formed in the sea?
Before understanding this topic, first of all, you all have to understand about waves and how they form in the sea.
Waves are moving energy that travels through water, causing it to move in a circular motion.
They are formed in the sea because of the following reasons:
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Wind blowing over the sea surface
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How far the wind has travelled over open water (this is called fetch)
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The pull of the moon and sun, which creates tides
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Ocean currents moving below the surface
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Storms and cyclones, which can suddenly raise wave height
Rameswaram vs Kanyakumari: Quick Difference
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Point
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Rameswaram (Agni Theertham)
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Kanyakumari
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Sea depth
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Shallow
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Deeper, open sea
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Location
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Sheltered, protected by coral reefs
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Meeting point of three water bodies
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Wind
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Weak, low impact
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Strong, especially in monsoon
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Wave height
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Almost no waves, calm like a lake
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Can reach close to 3 metres
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Best known for
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Peaceful, still water for pilgrims
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Sunrise, sunset, and rough sea views
The Tamil Nadu coastal district profile also describes Agni Theertham as a calm and shallow sea area.
Why is Seawater Near Rameshwaram Always Calm?
The seawater near Rameshwaram is always calm because of the following reasons:
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Shallow Water: The sea near Rameshwaram is the Agni Theertham sea, which lies opposite the Rameshwaram Temple and is not very deep. It is shallow; that’s why big waves are not formed here.
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Coral Reef Protection: Due to the presence of a coral reef in this area, the waves are not coming because it acts as a shield.
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Location: Due to its geographical location, this place does not receive waves directly, as it doesn’t face the open sea currents directly.
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Weak Local Winds: Near the coast of Rameshwaram, the local winds are weak, and there is no strong wind coming.
Then why does Kanyakumari have high waves?
Now, there is a big question: Why does Kanyakumari have high waves? Here are the reasons why it has:
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Location: Kanyakumari is located at the trijunction point, where the Bay of Bengal, Arabian Sea, and the Indian Ocean meet, at the southern tip of India, and faces the open sea; this coast has high wave energy due to its open location.
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Strong Monsoon Winds: The southwest monsoon winds are the main reason why the waves are very strong here, and the average height is around 1.5 metres, which can go up to 2.9 metres at times.
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Ocean swells reach Kanyakumari: The waves are not made at the beaches; these are formed by strong winds away from the ocean, which travel a long distance before reaching the coast. These waves are called ocean swells, and in Kanyakumari, this strong wave energy is often seen due to its open location.
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Wind Speed: This is also a main factor that causes the high waves at Kanyakumari.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.