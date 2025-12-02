Karnataka TET Hall Ticket, Download Now!
Delhi to Offer Free Coaching for JEE, NEET, CLAT and CUET UG, Under Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Vidya Shakti Mission

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 2, 2025, 09:53 IST

Delhi to offer free coaching for eligible government school students for National level entrance exams like JEE, NEET, CUET-UG, CLAT, CA and others. Check details here.

Key Points

  • Coaching to be offered to over 2000 students
  • 50 seats per course for female canddiate 150 seats for CUET UG coaching
  • Coaching offered under Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Vidya Shakti Mission

As per reports, the Delhi state government is offering free coaching to 2,200 meritorious students for the JEE, NEET, CLAT, CA and CUET exams. The coaching is being conducted under the Mahatma Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Vidya Shakti Mission. 

The announcement of the scheme was made by Education Minister Ashish Sood. The coaching is extended to students from government schools. The government has taken up the programme to empower the aspirations of students and ensure emotional well-being, and build future-ready schools across the city. The scheme announced has a budget of Rs 21. Crore.

As per the scheme details, 50 seats are reserved per course for female students, while for the CUET-UG coaching, 150 seats are reserved for girls out of 1000 seats. Coaching will be provided through empanelled institutions, including Akash Institute, Narayana Academy, KD Campus and Ravindra Institute. 

He further added that the government is also developing AI-enabled classrooms and a human-centred education system to ensure equal opportunity is given to each child. He also added that the Vidya Shakti Mission is a movement to empower talent, protect mental wellness and also unlock the academic potential at the grassroots level.

