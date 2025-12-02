Delhi to Offer Free Coaching for JEE, NEET, CLAT and CUET UG, Under Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Vidya Shakti Mission

As per reports, the Delhi state government is offering free coaching to 2,200 meritorious students for the JEE, NEET, CLAT, CA and CUET exams. The coaching is being conducted under the Mahatma Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya Vidya Shakti Mission.

The announcement of the scheme was made by Education Minister Ashish Sood. The coaching is extended to students from government schools. The government has taken up the programme to empower the aspirations of students and ensure emotional well-being, and build future-ready schools across the city. The scheme announced has a budget of Rs 21. Crore.

As per the scheme details, 50 seats are reserved per course for female students, while for the CUET-UG coaching, 150 seats are reserved for girls out of 1000 seats. Coaching will be provided through empanelled institutions, including Akash Institute, Narayana Academy, KD Campus and Ravindra Institute.