DHE Haryana PG Final Merit List 2026: Admission Schedule Revised, Merit List To Be Released On August 24
DHE Haryana Merit List 2026: The DHE Haryana PG final merit list 2026 will now be released on August 24, according to the official revised schedule. The registrations have also been extended till August 21, 2026. Check the complete revised schedule here for phase 1 and phase 2 of the admission process.
DHE Haryana PG Final Merit List Out? The Department of Higher Education (DHE), Haryana has revised the postgraduate (PG) admission 2026 schedule. The DHE Haryana PG final merit list 2026 earlier scheduled to be released on August 11 will now be released on August 24, 2026 for the first phase of counselling process. DHE notified that the registration for PG admissions have been extended till August 21, 2026 and a new merit list will be released accordingly, based on new registrations.
Students will be able to download the provisional and final merit list on the official website admissions.highereduhry.ac.in through the “Know Your Result” tab, once it has been released.
DHE Haryana PG Admissions 2026: Phase 1 Revised Schedule
The DHE Haryana PG admission registrations close on August 21, with the first round provisional merit list releasing on August 23 and final merit list on August 24, 2026. Students must pay fees between August 25 and August 27, 2026 for confirmation of the seat.
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Activity
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Date
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DHE Haryana PG Admission Last Date (Revised)
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August 21, 2026
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Application form editing (OTP-based) Last date
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August 22, 206
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Colleges to verify documents and students to remove objections/discrepancies (if any)
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By August 23, 2026
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DHE Haryana PG Provisional Merit List 2026 Release Date
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August 23
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DHE Haryana PG Final Merit List 2026 Release Date
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August 24
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Submission of fees for round 1 counselling
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August 25 to August 27, 2026
Details Mentioned On The DHE PG 2026 Merit List
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Candidate’s Name
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Candidate’s application number
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Candidate’s roll number
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Marks obtained
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Gender
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Stream
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Candidate’s Category
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Allotted college
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Reporting time
DHE PG Admissions 2026: Counselling Schedule For Leftover Seats
The DHE, Haryana will conduct a counselling session for leftover seats of postgraduate (PG) programmes. The application portal will reopen on August 29, 2026 and the physical counselling for leftover seats will be conducted from August 30 to September 5, 2026 with a late fee pay of Rs 100. Those who register for the leftover seat counselling process from September 6 to September 12, 2026, will be required to pay a fee of Rs 100 in total along with Rs 100 per day.
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