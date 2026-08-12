DHE Haryana PG Final Merit List 2026: Admission Schedule Revised, Merit List To Be Released On August 24

DHE Haryana PG Final Merit List Out? The Department of Higher Education (DHE), Haryana has revised the postgraduate (PG) admission 2026 schedule. The DHE Haryana PG final merit list 2026 earlier scheduled to be released on August 11 will now be released on August 24, 2026 for the first phase of counselling process. DHE notified that the registration for PG admissions have been extended till August 21, 2026 and a new merit list will be released accordingly, based on new registrations.

Students will be able to download the provisional and final merit list on the official website admissions.highereduhry.ac.in through the “Know Your Result” tab, once it has been released.

DHE Haryana PG Admissions 2026: Phase 1 Revised Schedule

The DHE Haryana PG admission registrations close on August 21, with the first round provisional merit list releasing on August 23 and final merit list on August 24, 2026. Students must pay fees between August 25 and August 27, 2026 for confirmation of the seat.