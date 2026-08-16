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IGNOU July 2026 Admission: Re-Registration Last Date Today, Apply For ODL Courses At Samarth Portal

Sahil Behl
By Sahil Behl
Last Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 08:22 IST

IGNOU will close the July 2026 re-registration process today, August 16. Students enrolled in ODL programmes can complete their re-registration through the official IGNOU Samarth portal before the deadline.


IGNOU July 2026 Admission: Re-Registration Last Date Today, Apply For ODL Courses At Samarth Portal
IGNOU July 2026 Admission: Re-Registration Last Date Today, Apply For ODL Courses At Samarth Portal
Register for Result Updates

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close the July 2026 re-registration process today, August 16, 2026. Students enrolled in IGNOU’s Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes can complete their re-registration through the official IGNOU Samarth portal before the deadline.

How To Apply For IGNOU July 2026 Re-Registration

Students can follow these steps to complete the re-registration process:

1. Visit the official IGNOU re-registration portal.

2. Log in using the required credentials and enter the enrolment number.

3. Select the programme and courses for which re-registration is required.

4. Enter and verify the required details.

5. Pay the applicable re-registration fee through the available online payment options.

6. Submit the form and check that the payment has been completed successfully.

7. Download or save the confirmation page and fee receipt for future reference.

Apply Now: IGNOU Samarth Re-Registration Portal

Documents And Details Required

Students should keep the following details ready while completing the re-registration process:

  • IGNOU enrolment number
  • Registered mobile number
  • Registered email ID
  • Programme and course details
  • Previous academic or registration details, wherever required
  • Valid payment method for paying the re-registration fee

Students should carefully check their course selections and other details before submitting the form. After completing the payment, they should save the confirmation or fee receipt for future reference.

IGNOU July 2026 Re-Registration Deadline

The last date for IGNOU July 2026 re-registration is August 16, 2026. Students who have not yet completed the process should submit their forms today through the official Samarth portal to avoid missing the deadline.

Sahil Behl
Sahil Behl

Executive - Editorial

Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.

Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.

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First Published: Aug 16, 2026, 08:22 IST

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