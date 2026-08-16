IGNOU July 2026 Admission: Re-Registration Last Date Today, Apply For ODL Courses At Samarth Portal

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close the July 2026 re-registration process today, August 16, 2026. Students enrolled in IGNOU’s Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes can complete their re-registration through the official IGNOU Samarth portal before the deadline.

How To Apply For IGNOU July 2026 Re-Registration

Students can follow these steps to complete the re-registration process:

1. Visit the official IGNOU re-registration portal.

2. Log in using the required credentials and enter the enrolment number.

3. Select the programme and courses for which re-registration is required.

4. Enter and verify the required details.

5. Pay the applicable re-registration fee through the available online payment options.

6. Submit the form and check that the payment has been completed successfully.