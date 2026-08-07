MPSOS Result 2026 OUT at mpsos.nic.in: Direct Link to Download Ruk Jana Nahi & Aa Laut Chale Scorecard PDF
MPSOS Result 2026 has been announced now at mpsos.nic.in. Candidates can now visit the website and enter their roll number to view their results and download in PDF format.
The Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS) has announced the MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi results 2026 for Class 10 and 12 today i.e August 7, 2026. Candidates can now visit the official website and download their RJN June session result 2026 from the official website at mpsos.nic.in. In order to login and view the results students just need to enter their roll number to view their MP Class 10th, 12th Ruk Jana Nahi results 2026. The exam was conducted from June 29 to July 10, 2026. Scroll the article to know more result related details.
'रुक जाना नहीं' सहित अन्य परीक्षाओं के परिणाम घोषित— School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) August 7, 2026
मध्यप्रदेश राज्य मुक्त स्कूल शिक्षा बोर्ड ने जारी किए परीक्षा परिणाम
https://t.co/qQ2kjkoU4v, MPeSeva और MP e-Services पोर्टल से कर सकते हैं डाउनलोड
RM : https://t.co/izVqm4sptQ@DrMohanYadav51 @CMMadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/hNX1M2U9Bc
MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2026: Overview
MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2026 has been made public for the June session. Candidates need to enter their roll number which is printed on ruk jana nahi admit card 2026 to view their results. Check the table given below to know more details about the result such as MPSOS official website and more.
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MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2026: Overview
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Exam Name
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MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi June session 2026
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Conducting Body
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Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS)
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ruk jana nahi result 2026 date
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August 7, 2026
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Exam Date
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June 29 to July 10, 2026
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Login Details Needed
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Roll Number
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mpsos official website
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mpsos.nic.in
Steps to Download MPSOS Result 2026?
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below and download their MPSOS Result 10th 2026 and MPSOS 12th result online.
- Visit the mpsos official website at mpsos.nic.in
- On the official portal find and click on link that says results
- Select either RJN or ALC June 2026 Class 10th or Class 12th result
- A new window will appear on the screen
- Enter the roll number accurately and type the captcha code as given then click on log in button
- The MPSOS results will appear on screen download and save PDF for future use
Direct Link to Download MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2026
Information Printed on the MPSOS RJN 10th 12th Result 2026
After downloading the results, students are advised to check and verify each and every detail printed on their MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi and Aa Ab Laut Chalen Result 2026. In case of any discrepancy, students must contact the exam conducting authorities and get it corrected as soon as possible.Students can find the below given details on the MPSOS Ruk Jana Nahi Result 2026.
- Student's Name
- Roll Number
- DOB
- Name of Parents
- Name of Subjects
- Total Marks
- Subject Wise Marks Achieved
- Passing Status
What Next After MPSOS Result 2026?
As the MP SOS Ruk Jana Nahi Result has been made available on the official website now. Those students who have qualified class 10th can take admission in class 11th and the students who have qualified class 12th can plan for UG admissions.
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