NEET MDS Counselling 2026 Round 1 Provisional Allotment Result Released at mcc.nic.in
NEET MDS counselling 2026 round 1 provisional allotment result is now available on the official website. Students can submit grievances on the provisional allotment until 12:30 PM today, September 2, 2026
NEET MDS Counselling Round 1: The Medical Counselling Committee has released the NEET MDS Round 1 provisional allotment results. Candidates allotted seats in the first round of counselling for the MDS programme can visit the official website and download the provisional allotment result through the link provided.
As per the official notification released, candidates are advised to check their provisional allotment result, and cases of discrepancies in the result must be brought to the notice of MCC of DGHS until 12:30 PM today, September 2, 2026, through the Candidates Grievances and Query Redressal System available on the candidate login portal.
The final allotment result will be declared after taking into consideration the grievances and queries raised by candidates. After the final allotment result is announced, students allotted seats are required to report to the allotted colleges for the admission and document verification process from September 3 to 11, 2026.
NEET MDS Round 1 Allotment Result - Click Here
Steps to Check NEET MDS Round 1 Allotment Result
The NEET MDS 2026 Round 1 allotment result is available on the official website. Candidates can download the provisional allotment result for the first round of counselling on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to download the allotment PDF
Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC
Step 2: Click on MDS counselling
Step 3: Click on Round 1 provisional allotment result
Step 4: Download the allotment PDF for further reference
After the final allotment result for Round 1 of counselling is released, students are required to download their allotment letter from the candidate login window and report to the allotted colleges for admissions. When reporting to the colleges, candidates are required to have ready with them all required documents for admissions.
NEET MDS Counselling 2026 Round 1 Documents Required
Candidates reporting to the colleges must have the following documents ready with them for verification and admission
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NEET MDS Admit Card
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NEET MDS Scorecard / Rank Letter
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Seat Allotment Letter
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Counselling Registration Slip and fee payment receipt.
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BDS Mark Sheets
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BDS Degree Certificate or provisional degree certificate
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Internship Completion Certificate
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Dental Registration Certificate (Permanent or provisional)
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Date of Birth Proof
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Class 12 Mark Sheet and passing certificate
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Valid Photo ID Proof (Aadhaar card, PAN card, voter ID, passport, or driving license)
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Passport-size Photographs (6 to 8 recent copies, matching the uploaded application photo)
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Caste Certificate (SC, ST, or OBC non-creamy layer) from a competent authority.
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Disability Certificate issued by an authorised medical board for PwD candidates.
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NRI/OCI Sponsorship Documents including sponsor passport, visa, and relationship affidavit, if applying under specific quotas
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.