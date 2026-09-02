NEET MDS Counselling 2026 Round 1 Provisional Allotment Result Released at mcc.nic.in

NEET MDS Counselling Round 1: The Medical Counselling Committee has released the NEET MDS Round 1 provisional allotment results. Candidates allotted seats in the first round of counselling for the MDS programme can visit the official website and download the provisional allotment result through the link provided.

As per the official notification released, candidates are advised to check their provisional allotment result, and cases of discrepancies in the result must be brought to the notice of MCC of DGHS until 12:30 PM today, September 2, 2026, through the Candidates Grievances and Query Redressal System available on the candidate login portal.

The final allotment result will be declared after taking into consideration the grievances and queries raised by candidates. After the final allotment result is announced, students allotted seats are required to report to the allotted colleges for the admission and document verification process from September 3 to 11, 2026.