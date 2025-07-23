The Vice Presidency of the United States on several occasions has been held by individuals who were notably young for such a high office. For instance, John C. Breckinridge assumed the role at a remarkable 36 years and 47 days old in 1857. Historically, remarkably young people have fulfilled this important national responsibility. Delaying its tenure gives an attractive glimpse in a different era of American politics, where there was less barrier to handle the immense public belief of age. This role is largely ceremonial and it involves more formal duties than active participation in debates. Moreover, the role also holds the position of presiding officer for the U.S. Senate. In 1789, John Adams became the first U.S. Vice President, serving under President George Washington. He assumed duties as President of the Senate, following the newly ratified U.S. Constitution's first presidential election. Through this article, we have highlighted their ages upon taking office, their terms, and other significant aspects of their political careers.

Check Out: What are the Types of Legislation in the U.S. Senate? Explained List of 10 Youngest U.S. Vice Presidents These 10 youthful leaders brought unique perspectives, energy, and a fresh political approach to the nation's second-highest office. Below is a table detailing the ten youngest individuals to have served as the Vice President of the United States. Rank Vice President Age at Start of Tenure Tenure Notable Fact 1 John C. Breckinridge 36 years, 47 days March 4, 1857 – March 4, 1861 Youngest U.S. Vice President; later served as a Confederate general during the Civil War. 2 Richard M. Johnson 56 years, 138 days March 4, 1837 – March 4, 1841 Only Vice President elected by the U.S. Senate after no candidate received a majority in the Electoral College. 3 Aaron Burr 45 years, 26 days March 4, 1801 – March 4, 1805 Famously dueled with Alexander Hamilton, resulting in Hamilton's death. 4 John C. Calhoun 42 years, 351 days March 4, 1825 – March 4, 1829 (under John Quincy Adams) and March 4, 1829 – December 28, 1832 (under Andrew Jackson) First Vice President to serve under two different presidents; later resigned from office. 5 George M. Dallas 52 years, 237 days March 4, 1845 – March 4, 1849 Served during the Mexican-American War. The city of Dallas, Texas, is named in his honour. 6 Millard Fillmore 49 years, 56 days March 4, 1849 – July 9, 1850 Succeeded to the Presidency upon the death of President Zachary Taylor. 7 Richard Nixon 40 years, 11 days January 20, 1953 – January 20, 1961 Became the 37th U.S. President; resigned from the presidency due to the Watergate scandal. 8 Daniel D. Tompkins 42 years, 256 days March 4, 1817 – March 4, 1825 Served two terms under President James Monroe. 9 William A. Wheeler 57 years, 247 days March 4, 1877 – March 4, 1881 Served one term under President Rutherford B. Hayes. 10 Theodore Roosevelt 42 years, 128 days March 4, 1901 – September 14, 1901 Succeeded to the Presidency after the assassination of President William McKinley, becoming the youngest President.

Source: Britannica (Note: The ages presented are at the commencement of their first vice-presidential term.) Top 5 Youngest Vice Presidents These individuals assumed the Vice Presidency at a pivotal time in their political careers, bringing a youthful dynamism to an office often associated with seasoned experience. Their tenures, though varied in length and context, each left a distinct mark on American history. 1. John C. Breckinridge Inaugurated at a remarkably young 36 years of age, John C. Breckinridge remains the youngest individual to hold the U.S. Vice Presidency. Serving under President James Buchanan, his tenure coincided with the escalating tensions leading up to the Civil War. Following his term, he notably sided with the Confederacy, serving as a general in the Confederate Army. 2. Richard M. Johnson

As the ninth Vice President, Richard M. Johnson took office at 56 years old. He holds the unique distinction of being the only Vice President to be elected by the U.S. Senate. This occurred because no candidate received a majority of electoral votes for Vice President in the 1836 election. 3. Aaron Burr The third Vice President of the United States, Aaron Burr began his term at 45. His political career was marked by intense rivalry, most famously culminating in a duel with Alexander Hamilton in 1804, which resulted in Hamilton's death. Burr's single term under President Thomas Jefferson was largely overshadowed by this personal conflict. Check Out: Who is the Governor of New Hampshire? Check Current Name, Political Party, Term Limits, and Prior Public Experience 4. John C. Calhoun A prominent political figure from South Carolina, John C. Calhoun became Vice President at 42. He uniquely served under two different presidents, John Quincy Adams and Andrew Jackson. His second term saw him resign from the office due to his strong stance on states' rights and the Nullification Crisis.