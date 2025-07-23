Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
The Vice Presidency of the United States has occasionally been held by surprisingly young individuals. From the 19th-century figures like John C. Breckinridge, who assumed office at just 36. He served only one term. When he left office, he was still the youngest person to have held the position. There are more recent occupants like Richard Nixon, these individuals demonstrate that youth has sometimes been a notable characteristic in the office of Vice President. This article explores the 10 youngest Vice Presidents in U.S. history.

The Vice Presidency of the United States on several occasions has been held by individuals who were notably young for such a high office. For instance, John C. Breckinridge assumed the role at a remarkable 36 years and 47 days old in 1857. Historically, remarkably young people have fulfilled this important national responsibility. Delaying its tenure gives an attractive glimpse in a different era of American politics, where there was less barrier to handle the immense public belief of age.

This role is largely ceremonial and it involves more formal duties than active participation in debates. Moreover, the role also holds the position of presiding officer for the U.S. Senate. In 1789, John Adams became the first U.S. Vice President, serving under President George Washington. He assumed duties as President of the Senate, following the newly ratified U.S. Constitution's first presidential election. Through this article, we have highlighted their ages upon taking office, their terms, and other significant aspects of their political careers.

List of 10 Youngest U.S. Vice Presidents

These 10 youthful leaders brought unique perspectives, energy, and a fresh political approach to the nation's second-highest office. Below is a table detailing the ten youngest individuals to have served as the Vice President of the United States.

Rank

Vice President

Age at Start of Tenure

Tenure

Notable Fact

1

John C. Breckinridge

36 years, 47 days

March 4, 1857 – March 4, 1861

Youngest U.S. Vice President; later served as a Confederate general during the Civil War.

2

Richard M. Johnson

56 years, 138 days

March 4, 1837 – March 4, 1841

Only Vice President elected by the U.S. Senate after no candidate received a majority in the Electoral College.

3

Aaron Burr

45 years, 26 days

March 4, 1801 – March 4, 1805

Famously dueled with Alexander Hamilton, resulting in Hamilton's death.

4

John C. Calhoun

42 years, 351 days

March 4, 1825 – March 4, 1829 (under John Quincy Adams) and March 4, 1829 – December 28, 1832 (under Andrew Jackson)

First Vice President to serve under two different presidents; later resigned from office.

5

George M. Dallas

52 years, 237 days

March 4, 1845 – March 4, 1849

Served during the Mexican-American War. The city of Dallas, Texas, is named in his honour.

6

Millard Fillmore

49 years, 56 days

March 4, 1849 – July 9, 1850

Succeeded to the Presidency upon the death of President Zachary Taylor.

7

Richard Nixon

40 years, 11 days

January 20, 1953 – January 20, 1961

Became the 37th U.S. President; resigned from the presidency due to the Watergate scandal.

8

Daniel D. Tompkins

42 years, 256 days

March 4, 1817 – March 4, 1825

Served two terms under President James Monroe.

9

William A. Wheeler

57 years, 247 days

March 4, 1877 – March 4, 1881

Served one term under President Rutherford B. Hayes.

10

Theodore Roosevelt

42 years, 128 days

March 4, 1901 – September 14, 1901

Succeeded to the Presidency after the assassination of President William McKinley, becoming the youngest President.

Source: Britannica

(Note: The ages presented are at the commencement of their first vice-presidential term.)

Top 5 Youngest Vice Presidents

These individuals assumed the Vice Presidency at a pivotal time in their political careers, bringing a youthful dynamism to an office often associated with seasoned experience. Their tenures, though varied in length and context, each left a distinct mark on American history.

1. John C. Breckinridge

Inaugurated at a remarkably young 36 years of age, John C. Breckinridge remains the youngest individual to hold the U.S. Vice Presidency. Serving under President James Buchanan, his tenure coincided with the escalating tensions leading up to the Civil War. Following his term, he notably sided with the Confederacy, serving as a general in the Confederate Army.

2. Richard M. Johnson

As the ninth Vice President, Richard M. Johnson took office at 56 years old. He holds the unique distinction of being the only Vice President to be elected by the U.S. Senate. This occurred because no candidate received a majority of electoral votes for Vice President in the 1836 election.

3. Aaron Burr

The third Vice President of the United States, Aaron Burr began his term at 45. His political career was marked by intense rivalry, most famously culminating in a duel with Alexander Hamilton in 1804, which resulted in Hamilton's death. Burr's single term under President Thomas Jefferson was largely overshadowed by this personal conflict.

4. John C. Calhoun

A prominent political figure from South Carolina, John C. Calhoun became Vice President at 42. He uniquely served under two different presidents, John Quincy Adams and Andrew Jackson. His second term saw him resign from the office due to his strong stance on states' rights and the Nullification Crisis.

5. George M. Dallas

Inaugurated as Vice President at 52, George M. Dallas served under President James K. Polk. His term was significant as it coincided with the Mexican-American War and major territorial expansion for the United States. The city of Dallas, Texas, bears his name.

The individuals who have served as Vice President come from diverse backgrounds and have assumed the office at various stages of their lives. The list of the youngest Vice Presidents showcases moments when youth, ambition, and political promise were deemed ready for the nation's second-highest leadership role. Their stories are a testament to the dynamic nature of American political history, often intertwining with pivotal national events and shaping the trajectory of the republic.


    FAQs

    • Who was the youngest U.S. Vice President to later become President? 
      +
      Theodore Roosevelt was the youngest Vice President to later become President. He assumed the Vice Presidency at 42 years, 128 days old and became President at 42 years, 322 days old after the assassination of President William McKinley.
    • Has any U.S. Vice President served multiple non-consecutive terms? 
      +
      No, no U.S. Vice President has served non-consecutive terms. However, some have served consecutive terms (e.g., George Clinton, Daniel D. Tompkins, Richard Nixon) or served under different presidents consecutively (e.g., John C. Calhoun).
    • Q1: What are the constitutional requirements to be a U.S. Vice President? 
      +
      According to the U.S. Constitution, a Vice President must be a natural-born citizen of the United States, be at least 35 years old, and have been a resident of the U.S. for at least 14 years.

