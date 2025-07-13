Who was the Youngest US Vice President? Learn About John C. Breckinridge

The United States has seen many figures rise to the second-highest office in the land and one of them is, John C. Breckinridge. At just 36 years old when he assumed the Vice Presidency, he holds the record for being the youngest person to ever hold this position. The turbulent time before and during the American Civil War had a significant impact on his life and career. Check Out: Buck Moon 2025 Today: Best Time and Place to See July Full Moon in Washington D.C, New York, LA, Chicago and Other U.S. Cities Early Life He was born on January 16, 1821, in Lexington, Kentucky. He was raised in a prominent political family. His grandfather, John Breckinridge served as Attorney General under President Thomas Jefferson. This familial legacy likely influenced young John's early ambitions. Education Breckinridge received a strong education and attended the Pisgah Academy. He later went on to pursue education at Centre College in Danville, Kentucky. He graduated in 1839 and went on to study law at Transylvania University to study legal education. After completing his studies, he was admitted to the bar in 1840 and started his professional career as a lawyer.

Political Career Breckinridge's early career included practicing law in Kentucky and serving briefly in the Kentucky House of Representatives. However, it was in 1851, in his election to the U.S. House of Representatives that truly launched him onto the national stage. He quickly became famous as a gifted orator within the Democratic Party. In 1856, at the Democratic National Convention, James Buchanan was nominated for president, and John C. Breckinridge was chosen as his running mate. When Buchanan won the election, Breckinridge became the 14th Vice President of the United States on March 4, 1857, just a month and a half after his 36th birthday. During his vice presidency, the nation was increasingly divided over the issue of slavery. Breckinridge initially sought to bridge the sectional divide. He always expressed his views towards states' rights and the protection of slavery where it existed. After his vice-presidential term, he ran for president in the highly fragmented election of 1860 as the nominee of the Southern Democratic Party. His candidacy further split the Democratic vote and ultimately contributed to the election of Abraham Lincoln and the secession of Southern states.

Civil War and Later Life When the Civil War broke out, Breckinridge, despite his efforts to find a compromise, ultimately sided with the Confederacy. He was expelled from the U.S. Senate (to which he had been elected after his vice presidency) for supporting the Southern cause. He served as a major general in the Confederate Army, participating in key battles such as Shiloh and the Battle of New Market. Towards the end of the war, he was appointed Confederate Secretary of War. After the Confederacy's defeat, Breckinridge fled the United States to avoid capture and potential prosecution, living in exile in Europe and Canada for several years. He eventually returned to the U.S. in 1869, resuming his law practice and largely staying out of politics until his death on May 17, 1875, at the age of 54.