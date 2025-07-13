Who was the Youngest US Vice President? Learn About John C. Breckinridge

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
John C. Breckinridge holds the distinction of being the youngest Vice President in United States history. He served under President James Buchanan at the age of 36. His political career spanned significant periods of American history, including the lead-up to the Civil War. Beyond his vice presidency, Breckinridge was a lawyer, congressman, and a Confederate general, playing diverse roles in a nation undergoing immense change. In this article, learn more about his early life, educational years, political career, democratic party, and vice presidency.

The United States has seen many figures rise to the second-highest office in the land and one of them is, John C. Breckinridge. At just 36 years old when he assumed the Vice Presidency, he holds the record for being the youngest person to ever hold this position. The turbulent time before and during the American Civil War had a significant impact on his life and career.

Early Life 

He was born on January 16, 1821, in Lexington, Kentucky. He was raised in a prominent political family. His grandfather, John Breckinridge served as Attorney General under President Thomas Jefferson. This familial legacy likely influenced young John's early ambitions.

Education

Breckinridge received a strong education and attended the Pisgah Academy. He later went on to pursue education at Centre College in Danville, Kentucky. He graduated in 1839 and went on to study law at Transylvania University to study legal education. After completing his studies, he was admitted to the bar in 1840 and started his professional career as a lawyer.

Political Career

Breckinridge's early career included practicing law in Kentucky and serving briefly in the Kentucky House of Representatives. However, it was in 1851, in his election to the U.S. House of Representatives that truly launched him onto the national stage. He quickly became famous as a gifted orator within the Democratic Party.

In 1856, at the Democratic National Convention, James Buchanan was nominated for president, and John C. Breckinridge was chosen as his running mate. When Buchanan won the election, Breckinridge became the 14th Vice President of the United States on March 4, 1857, just a month and a half after his 36th birthday. During his vice presidency, the nation was increasingly divided over the issue of slavery. 

Breckinridge initially sought to bridge the sectional divide. He always expressed his views towards states' rights and the protection of slavery where it existed. After his vice-presidential term, he ran for president in the highly fragmented election of 1860 as the nominee of the Southern Democratic Party. His candidacy further split the Democratic vote and  ultimately contributed to the election of Abraham Lincoln and the secession of Southern states.

Civil War and Later Life

When the Civil War broke out, Breckinridge, despite his efforts to find a compromise, ultimately sided with the Confederacy. He was expelled from the U.S. Senate (to which he had been elected after his vice presidency) for supporting the Southern cause. He served as a major general in the Confederate Army, participating in key battles such as Shiloh and the Battle of New Market. Towards the end of the war, he was appointed Confederate Secretary of War.

After the Confederacy's defeat, Breckinridge fled the United States to avoid capture and potential prosecution, living in exile in Europe and Canada for several years. He eventually returned to the U.S. in 1869, resuming his law practice and largely staying out of politics until his death on May 17, 1875, at the age of 54.

Key Facts About John C. Breckinridge

There are certain key facts about John C. Breckinridge which are listed below in the table: 

Fact

Detail

Full Name

John Cabell Breckinridge

Born

January 16, 1821

Birthplace

Lexington, Kentucky

Died

May 17, 1875 (aged 54)

Political Party

Democratic

Vice President Term

March 4, 1857 – March 4, 1861 (14th VP)

President Served Under

James Buchanan

Age at Inauguration

36 years, 47 days

Other Roles

U.S. Representative, U.S. Senator, Confederate Major General, Confederate Sec. of War

 

His life is a true inspiration for anyone who wants to accomplish great things in life. His vice presidency played a pivotal role in American History. 

    FAQs

    • What was John C. Breckinridge's political affiliation before the Civil War? 
      +
      Before the Civil War, John C. Breckinridge was a prominent member of the Democratic Party. He was nominated as the Southern Democratic Party's presidential candidate in the deeply divisive 1860 election.
    • What significant role did John C. Breckinridge played during the Civil War? 
      +
      During the Civil War, John C. Breckinridge sided with the Confederacy. He served as a major general in the Confederate Army and later as the Confederate Secretary of War, demonstrating his commitment to the Southern cause.
    • How old was John C. Breckinridge when he became Vice President?
      +
      John C. Breckinridge was 36 years and 47 days old when he was inaugurated as Vice President of the United States on March 4, 1857. This makes him the youngest person to hold the office.

