List of the most exotic gardens in the United States

Nothing can soothe the soul other than the view of beautiful gardens. These are the most exotic gardens in the United States. Have a look at these beautiful gardens of the United States.

Science says that looking at nature calms the mind and soothes anxiety. That is why we have gardens that people rush to in order to soothe the spirit. Have a look at these exotic and mesmerizing gardens of the United States. Japanese Tea Garden- San Antonio, Texas The garden is located inside Brackenridge Park. This beautiful garden was constructed between 1918 and 1942. Since then, the gardeners have taken just the right care of the garden and have constantly improved it. The garden blooms all year and delights visitors with 60-foot waterfalls, ponds, and floral displays.

United States Botanic Gardens, Washington D.C. This is not one but a collection of gardens. It is called the "museum with a difference", thanks to the living artifacts it has from all across the globe. The collection of gardens contains within itself a rose garden, amphitheater, traditional conservatory, Bartholi Park, and lawn terrace. The soaring conservatory is perhaps the most popular element. Missouri Botanical Gardens, St Louis Missouri The Missouri Botanical Gardens are popular for their rich shady walkways and beautiful flower gardens. This one also has a 14-acre beautiful Japanese Garden. The waterfalls in the gardens are a treat to the eyes.

Topiary Garden, Columbus, Ohio The Topiary Gardens are a pure delight to the eyes as they come with a beautifully manicured design. The website of the garden says, "Today, the Topiary Garden in Old Deaf School Park is the only public park of its kind, not only in Ohio but in the world as well. The Topiary Garden is a living recreation of George Seurat's famous post-Impressionist painting, 'A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of LaGrande Jatte.'" The public can enjoy the park as it is free of cost and is available for people every day from morning to evening.