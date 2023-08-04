List of the most exotic gardens in the United States

Science says that looking at nature calms the mind and soothes anxiety. That is why we have gardens that people rush to in order to soothe the spirit. Have a look at these exotic and mesmerizing gardens of the United States.
Japanese Tea Garden- San Antonio, Texas
The garden is located inside Brackenridge Park. This beautiful garden was constructed between 1918 and 1942. Since then, the gardeners have taken just the right care of the garden and have constantly improved it. The garden blooms all year and delights visitors with 60-foot waterfalls, ponds, and floral displays.
United States Botanic Gardens, Washington D.C.
This is not one but a collection of gardens. It is called the "museum with a difference", thanks to the living artifacts it has from all across the globe. The collection of gardens contains within itself a rose garden, amphitheater, traditional conservatory, Bartholi Park, and lawn terrace. The soaring conservatory is perhaps the most popular element.
Missouri Botanical Gardens, St Louis Missouri
The Missouri Botanical Gardens are popular for their rich shady walkways and beautiful flower gardens. This one also has a 14-acre beautiful Japanese Garden. The waterfalls in the gardens are a treat to the eyes.
Topiary Garden, Columbus, Ohio
The Topiary Gardens are a pure delight to the eyes as they come with a beautifully manicured design. The website of the garden says, “Today, the Topiary Garden in Old Deaf School Park is the only public park of its kind, not only in Ohio but in the world as well. The Topiary Garden is a living recreation of George Seurat’s famous post-Impressionist painting, ‘A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of LaGrande Jatte.'” The public can enjoy the park as it is free of cost and is available for people every day from morning to evening.
Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, Richmond, Virginia
Talk about the top gardens in the country and the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden is a must in the list. First things first, the classic doomed conservatory is a must-watch. Secondly, one cannot miss to applaud the 12 themed gardens. Not to miss, there is a huge expanse of more than 50 acres of beautiful gardens. All these and more make the garden a must-visit.
For instance, you would never want to miss the exotic Rose Garden and if you have your tiny tots with you, they would not allow you to enjoy lunch unless you take them to the Children's Garden.
Asticou Azalea Garden, Mount Desert
The Asticou Azalea Garden is not a very accessible garden, but all beautiful things come with restrictions. The place provides the view of a beautiful haven. It was Charles K. Savage, who planted the gardens in the year 1957. The doubling effect of the beautiful blossoms on the edge of the water is a view many painters and artists in the world carve to catch a glimpse of.
Bloedel Reserve, Bainbridge Island, Washington
The guiding vision of the reserve is actually “To provide refreshment and tranquility in the presence of natural beauty.” The reserve is usually open all around the year. The reserve offers the view of exotic gardens and natural landscapes, along with a wide array of horticultural delights, making this reserve a mandatory checkbox in the itinerary.
The Takeaway
The United States is not only blessed with political or economic powers but is also bestowed with the blessing of natural beauty. All these gardens and more bring life to the country and connect its people to nature. Every garden discussed above is unique in its own way and has its very own history. The leaves, trees, flowers, and falls sing ballads in memory of the historic past the gardens have. Along with appreciating the infrastructure of a country, admiring its natural beauty is equally important.
