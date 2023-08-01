A mysterious object was found on beach in Australia. The object is confirmed as a rocket of ISRO. Here's everything you need to know

In the middle of the month of July, something strange happened on an Australian beach. a huge metal object came up on a beach situated near Jurien Bay, Western Australia.

Earlier, it was suspected that the huge copper cylinder that washed up on the beach was actually a portion of any rocket launch vehicle. However, on Monday, the Australian Space Agency affirmed that the huge object was actually debris from a used ISRO Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). Currently, the debris found is in storage. In order to decide the next steps, the Australian Space Agency is working with the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). It is important to note that both nations are obligations as per the United Nations space treaties.

Have a look at what the Australian Space Agency said about the mysterious object!

We have concluded the object located on a beach near Jurien Bay in Western Australia is most likely debris from an expended third stage of a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).



The PSLV is a medium-lift launch vehicle operated by @isro.



[More in comments] pic.twitter.com/ivF9Je1Qqy — Australian Space Agency (@AusSpaceAgency) July 31, 2023

As per an ISRO official, the huge object is potentially an unburnt section of a PSLV rocket. The rocket launched a navigation satellite two months ago for the IRNSS constellation. The official stated that the satellite was actually launched in the southward direction. The official talked about the potential possibility of one of the rocket's parts did not actually burn entirely at the time of dropping back into the atmosphere and thus falling into the waters. Later the fallen part could have been swept toward the shores of Australia.

Image Source: Zee News

According to the United Nations Convention on International Liability for Damage Caused by Space Objects, the nations are bound to take complete responsibility for all space objects launched within the territory. This suggests that in a case like this, Australia can actually sue India for the damages that happened (if any). In such a case, India will be held liable for all the damages caused.