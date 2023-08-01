Explainer

A mysterious object was found on beach in Australia. The object is confirmed as a rocket of ISRO. Here's everything you need to know

Something strange was found on an Australian beach. The object is confirmed to be a rocket by ISRO. Here's everything you need to know.
A mysterious object was found on beach in Australia. The object is confirmed as a rocket of ISRO. Here's everything you need to know
A mysterious object was found on beach in Australia. The object is confirmed as a rocket of ISRO. Here's everything you need to know

In the middle of the month of July, something strange happened on an Australian beach. a huge metal object came up on a beach situated near Jurien Bay, Western Australia.

Earlier, it was suspected that the huge copper cylinder that washed up on the beach was actually a portion of any rocket launch vehicle. However, on Monday, the Australian Space Agency affirmed that the huge object was actually debris from a used ISRO Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). Currently, the debris found is in storage. In order to decide the next steps, the Australian Space Agency is working with the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). It is important to note that both nations are obligations as per the United Nations space treaties.

Have a look at what the Australian Space Agency said about the mysterious object!
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Categories

    Next