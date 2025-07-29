Most Obese States in the U.S.: Check the name and Obesity Rates

Obesity continues to be one of the major health challenges in the U.S., affecting nearly 2 in 5 American adults. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an individual is considered to be obese if they have a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or higher, and obesity places the person at risk for severe health complications, including but not limited to diabetes, heart attack, stroke, and some cancers. Associated costs, too, are staggering, as obesity-related diseases cost the U.S. health care system approximately $173 billion each year. With the increasing use of new weight-loss medications (such as Ozempic and Wegovy), there is renewed hope that America is potentially on the cusp of an opportunity. However, even amidst changes in medical treatments, the CDC and U.S. News’ 2025 Best States report revealed that obesity prevalence continues to be disturbingly high in many regions. As of 2023, based on age-adjusted prevalence rates, 39 states had states with obesity prevalence rates of 30% or higher, and three of those states now had prevalence rates over 40%.

List of the Top 5 Obese States of the U.S Here's a look at the Top 5 Most Obese States in the U.S. and their current obesity rates State Obesity Rate West Virginia 41.7% Arkansas 40.5% Mississippi 40.4% Louisiana 39.9% Alabama 39.4% 1. West Virginia Topping the list, West Virginia has the highest obesity rate in the nation. Health officials cite limited access to healthy food and physical activity, along with economic challenges, as major contributing factors. 2. Arkansas Arkansas ranks second, with more than 4 in 10 adults classified as obese. The state has been working to improve health education and expand access to nutritious food, but challenges remain. 3. Mississippi