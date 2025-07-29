Microsoft Launches Copilot Mode in Edge – Here’s What It Does and How to Use It

Microsoft has officially announced the release of Copilot Mode in Edge and claimed that it is an evolution of web browsing. Genuinely speaking, this is more than a web-based productivity tool, because Microsoft claims Copilot will provide users with an AI-powered assistant and digital collaborator within Edge, which has the potential to understand what users command and perform tasks. Copilot Mode is Microsoft’s new experimental feature, and in a sense, it digitizes the user experience. Microsoft plans to use this AI-powered tool to help users automate tasks, manage information overload, and stay focused at work. Whether you are researching, booking a flight, or simply browsing the web, Copilot is meant to help with multitasking without tab overload and with your privacy settings in mind. Check out: Who was Ryne Sandberg? Check His Early Life, Career and Achievements

What Is Copilot Mode in Microsoft Edge? Copilot Mode is a smart assistant built directly into Edge’s interface, replacing the traditional new tab page with a simplified input field. Users can type or use voice commands to chat, ask questions, or perform actions like opening a website. Once granted access, Copilot can view your open tabs and provide instant comparisons, helping users make quicker and more informed decisions. This AI assistant goes beyond passive support; it can summarise content, translate languages, manage bookings, and even open relevant tabs for you. Where Can You Find Copilot Mode While Browsing? Copilot is presented as a side panel in Edge, which is beneficial because you can access it without having to get up and away from your current browsing screen. Within the sidebar, you can instantly summarise things, convert different units, or even classify things by topical themes. The intention for Copilot only improves via "journey-based" browsing, wherein users can resume previous sessions, and can also access suggestions based on browsing history.

Is Copilot Safe to Use and What About Privacy? Yes, Copilot is fully opt-in and transparent about the data it accesses. It adheres to Microsoft’s strict privacy standards and only uses your browsing data with your explicit permission. Clear visual cues indicate what Copilot can see and do, and users can disable the feature anytime through browser settings. Who Can Use Copilot Mode and Is It Free? Copilot mode is currently free for all Edge users on Windows and Mac for a limited time. However, some features might be restricted in the free version, and Microsoft could revise availability in future updates. So, early adoption is a good way to explore its full capabilities without any additional cost. How to Enable Copilot Mode in Microsoft Edge? Enabling Copilot Mode is straightforward: 1. Open Microsoft Edge and go to the Copilot feature page.