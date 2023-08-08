Basketball fans all around the world are in for a treat! The FIBA World Cup is coming back with the best basketball talent from different nations. The world cup 2023 will kickstart on August 25, with the opener between Angola and Italy. The 19th edition of FIBA’s Basketball World Cup will be held for the first time in three host countries: the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia, from August 25 to September 10.

In the current edition of the basketball tournament, 32 teams, divided into 8 groups, will be vying for the championship trophy. Here are the teams taking part in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup:

Let’s take a look at the World Cup 2023 teams, schedules, and tickets.

3. Angola

4. Australia

5. Brazil

6. Cape Verde

7. Canada

8. People’s Republic of China

9. Cote d’Ivoire

10. Dominican Republic

11. Egypt

12. Finland

13. France

14. Germany

15. Greece

16. Georgia

17. Islamic Republic of Iran

18. Italy

19. Jordan

20. Latvia

21. Lebanon

22. Lithuania

23. Mexico

24. Montenegro

25. New Zealand

26. Puerto Rico

27. Slovenia

28. South Sudan

29. Spain

30. USA

31. Venezuela

32. Serbia

FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Groups

The 32 teams that qualified for the World Cup are divided into eight groups of four teams each:

Group A

Angola Dominican Republic Philippines Italy

Group B

South Sudan Serbia China Puerto Rico

Group C

USA Jordan Greece New Zealand

Group D

Egypt Mexico Montenegro Lithuania

Group E

Germany Finland Australia Japan

Group F

Slovenia Cape Verde Georgia Venezuela

Group G

Iran Spain Cote d’Ivoire Brazil

Group H

Canada Latvia Lebanon France

FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Schedule

The basketball world cup will start on August 25 and will go on till September 10. Here is the full schedule of the games:

Image Source: www.fiba.basketball

How to buy tickets for the FIBA Basketball World Cup?

The 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup is co-hosted by three nations- Japan, the Philippines, and Indonesia. The tickets for the upcoming matches are ready to go on sale on the official website. You can access the website, and buy tickets for the matches here.

This global sporting event promises to showcase thrilling matches and intense competition that will captivate fans of Basketball worldwide. The defending champions are Spain who defeated Argentina in the 2019 World Cup. Will Spain retain their title of being the champions? Or will some other team win the trophy this year? We will find out soon enough.

