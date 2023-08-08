Basketball fans all around the world are in for a treat! The FIBA World Cup is coming back with the best basketball talent from different nations. The world cup 2023 will kickstart on August 25, with the opener between Angola and Italy. The 19th edition of FIBA’s Basketball World Cup will be held for the first time in three host countries: the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia, from August 25 to September 10.
The FIBA Basketball World Cup is 𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐒 year 🏆#FIBAWC x #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/4NDbq9YOo8
Let’s take a look at the World Cup 2023 teams, schedules, and tickets.
FIBA World Cup 2023 Teams
In the current edition of the basketball tournament, 32 teams, divided into 8 groups, will be vying for the championship trophy. Here are the teams taking part in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup:
1. Japan (co-host)
2. Philippines (co-host)
3. Angola
4. Australia
5. Brazil
6. Cape Verde
7. Canada
8. People’s Republic of China
9. Cote d’Ivoire
10. Dominican Republic
11. Egypt
12. Finland
13. France
14. Germany
15. Greece
16. Georgia
17. Islamic Republic of Iran
18. Italy
19. Jordan
20. Latvia
21. Lebanon
22. Lithuania
23. Mexico
24. Montenegro
25. New Zealand
26. Puerto Rico
27. Slovenia
28. South Sudan
29. Spain
30. USA
31. Venezuela
32. Serbia
FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Groups
The 32 teams that qualified for the World Cup are divided into eight groups of four teams each:
Group A
|
Angola
|
Dominican Republic
|
Philippines
|
Italy
Group B
|
South Sudan
|
Serbia
|
China
|
Puerto Rico
Group C
|
USA
|
Jordan
|
Greece
|
New Zealand
Group D
|
Egypt
|
Mexico
|
Montenegro
|
Lithuania
Group E
|
Germany
|
Finland
|
Australia
|
Japan
Group F
|
Slovenia
|
Cape Verde
|
Georgia
|
Venezuela
Group G
|
Iran
|
Spain
|
Cote d’Ivoire
|
Brazil
Group H
|
Canada
|
Latvia
|
Lebanon
|
France
FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Schedule
The basketball world cup will start on August 25 and will go on till September 10. Here is the full schedule of the games:
Image Source: www.fiba.basketball
How to buy tickets for the FIBA Basketball World Cup?
The 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup is co-hosted by three nations- Japan, the Philippines, and Indonesia. The tickets for the upcoming matches are ready to go on sale on the official website. You can access the website, and buy tickets for the matches here.
This global sporting event promises to showcase thrilling matches and intense competition that will captivate fans of Basketball worldwide. The defending champions are Spain who defeated Argentina in the 2019 World Cup. Will Spain retain their title of being the champions? Or will some other team win the trophy this year? We will find out soon enough.
