Super Bowl LVIII 2024: Schedule, Date, Teams, Venue, and Location

Gear up for an epic showdown in 2024 as the 58th edition of the Super Bowl descends upon the vibrant and dazzling city of Las Vegas! Circle the date on your calendar: February 11th. On that day, all eyes will converge on the magnificent Allegiant Stadium, proudly serving as the home turf for the Las Vegas Raiders. It's Nevada's time to shine as the gracious host of this extraordinary sporting spectacle, promising an experience that will etch itself into your memory.
Picture this: Las Vegas, a city renowned for its glittering casinos, pulsating nightlife, and its embrace of boundless opportunities, takes center stage as the perfect backdrop for the grandeur of the Super Bowl. The event is celebrated for its lavish presentations and an atmosphere that exudes sheer magnificence. And what better location to hold this spectacular event than a city that thrives on pushing the limits of excitement? The anticipation is mounting, and you can practically sense the electric excitement crackling in the air.
Super Bowl LVIII 2024 Schedule And Date
Super Bowl LVIII is gearing up for a thrilling spectacle at none other than Allegiant Stadium, nestled in the heart of Paradise, Nevada. CBS will beam the excitement nationwide, bringing the heart-pounding action and entertainment to screens across the country. While the exact kick-off time remains a tantalizing secret, tradition points towards around 6:30 p.m. ET. This timing aligns with the Super Bowl's storied history and aura. It's worth noting that this is the third consecutive year the Super Bowl graces the second Sunday of February, a change prompted by the NFL's transition to a 17-game regular season.
Super Bowl LVIII 2024 Venue And Location
Delving into the backstory, the NFL shook up its playbook in 2018 when they adopted a new approach to selecting host cities. Unlike the past, where cities vied for the honor, the league now takes the reins in handpicking its prestigious locations. Originally slated for New Orleans, the NFL initially chose the vibrant city to host Super Bowl LVIII. However, a twist of fate emerged in 2020 when the NFL and NFLPA extended the regular season to 17 games.
This scheduling shift clashed with New Orleans' iconic Mardi Gras festivities, a February highlight. Consequently, the NFL made a strategic pivot, pushing Super Bowl LVIII to the year 2025 and passing the torch to Las Vegas, allowing Allegiant Stadium to bask in the Super Bowl spotlight come 2024.
Super Bowl Winner each year
|
Date
|
Super Bowl
|
Winner
|
Points
|
Loser
|
Points
|
MVP
|
Stadium
|
City
|
State
|
Feb. 13, 2022
|
56
|
Los Angeles Rams
|
23
|
Cincinnati Bengals
|
20
|
Cooper Kupp
|
SoFi Stadium
|
Inglewood
|
California
|
Feb. 7, 2021
|
55
|
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
31
|
Kansas City Chiefs
|
9
|
Tom Brady
|
Raymond James Stadium
|
Tampa
|
Florida
|
Feb. 2, 2020
|
54
|
Kansas City Chiefs
|
31
|
San Francisco 49ers
|
20
|
Patrick Mahomes
|
Hard Rock Stadium
|
Miami Gardens
|
Florida
|
Feb 3, 2019
|
53
|
New England Patriots
|
13
|
Los Angeles Rams
|
3
|
Julian Edelman
|
Mercedez-Benz Stadium
|
Atlanta
|
Georgia
|
Feb 4, 2018
|
52
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|
41
|
New England Patriots
|
33
|
Nick Foles
|
U.S. Bank Stadium
|
Minneapolis
|
Minnesota
|
Feb 5, 2017
|
51
|
New England Patriots
|
34
|
Atlanta Falcons
|
28 (OT)
|
Tom Brady
|
NRG Stadium
|
Houston
|
Texas
|
Feb 7, 2016
|
50
|
Denver Broncos
|
24
|
Carolina Panthers
|
10
|
Von Miller
|
Levi's Stadium
|
Santa Clara
|
California
|
Feb 1, 2015
|
49
|
New England Patriots
|
28
|
Seattle Seahawks
|
24
|
Tom Brady
|
University of Phoenix Stadium
|
Glendale
|
Arizona
|
Feb 2, 2014
|
48
|
Seattle Seahawks
|
43
|
Denver Broncos
|
8
|
Malcolm Smith
|
MetLife Stadium
|
East Rutherford
|
New Jersey
|
Feb 3, 2013
|
47
|
Baltimore Ravens
|
34
|
San Francisco 49ers
|
31
|
Joe Flacco
|
Mercedes-Benz Superdome
|
New Orleans
|
Louisiana
|
Feb 5, 2012
|
46
|
New York Giants
|
21
|
New England Patriots
|
17
|
Eli Manning
|
Lucas Oil Stadium
|
Indianapolis
|
Indiana
|
Feb 6, 2011
|
45
|
Green Bay Packers
|
31
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
25
|
Aaron Rodgers
|
Cowboys Stadium
|
Arlington
|
Texas
|
Feb 7, 2010
|
44
|
New Orleans Saints
|
31
|
Indianapolis Colts
|
17
|
Drew Brees
|
Sun Life Stadium
|
Miami Gardens
|
Florida
|
Feb 1, 2009
|
43
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
27
|
Arizona Cardinals
|
23
|
Santonio Holmes
|
Raymond James Stadium
|
Tampa
|
Florida
|
Feb 3, 2008
|
42
|
New York Giants
|
17
|
New England Patriots
|
14
|
Eli Manning
|
University of Phoenix Stadium
|
Glendale
|
Arizona
|
Feb 4, 2007
|
41
|
Indianapolis Colts
|
29
|
Chicago Bears
|
17
|
Peyton Manning
|
Dolphin Stadium
|
Miami Gardens
|
Florida
|
Feb 5, 2006
|
40
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
21
|
Seattle Seahawks
|
10
|
Hines Ward
|
Ford Field
|
Detroit
|
Michigan
|
Feb 6, 2005
|
39
|
New England Patriots
|
24
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|
21
|
Deion Branch
|
Alltel Stadium
|
Jacksonville
|
Florida
|
Feb 1, 2004
|
38
|
New England Patriots
|
32
|
Carolina Panthers
|
29
|
Tom Brady
|
Reliant Stadium
|
Houston
|
Texas
|
Jan 26, 2003
|
37
|
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|
48
|
Oakland Raiders
|
21
|
Dexter Jackson
|
Qualcomm Stadium
|
San Diego
|
California
|
Feb 3, 2002
|
36
|
New England Patriots
|
20
|
St. Louis Rams
|
17
|
Tom Brady
|
Louisiana Superdome
|
New Orleans
|
Louisiana
|
Jan 28, 2001
|
35
|
Baltimore Ravens
|
34
|
New York Giants
|
7
|
Ray Lewis
|
Raymond James Stadium
|
Tampa
|
Florida
|
Jan 30, 2000
|
34
|
St. Louis Rams
|
23
|
Tennessee Titans
|
16
|
Kurt Warner
|
Georgia Dome
|
Atlanta
|
Georgia
|
Jan 31, 1999
|
33
|
Denver Broncos
|
34
|
Atlanta Falcons
|
19
|
John Elway
|
Pro Player Stadium
|
Miami Gardens
|
Florida
|
Jan 25, 1998
|
32
|
Denver Broncos
|
31
|
Green Bay Packers
|
24
|
Terrell Davis
|
Qualcomm Stadium
|
San Diego
|
California
|
Jan 26, 1997
|
31
|
Green Bay Packers
|
35
|
New England Patriots
|
21
|
Desmond Howard
|
Louisiana Superdome
|
New Orleans
|
Louisiana
|
Jan 28, 1996
|
30
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
27
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
17
|
Larry Brown
|
Sun Devil Stadium
|
Tempe
|
Arizona
|
Jan 29, 1995
|
29
|
San Francisco 49ers
|
49
|
San Diego Chargers
|
26
|
Steve Young
|
Joe Robbie Stadium
|
Miami Gardens
|
Florida
|
Jan 30, 1994
|
28
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
30
|
Buffalo Bills
|
13
|
Emmitt Smith
|
Georgia Dome
|
Atlanta
|
Georgia
|
Jan 31, 1993
|
27
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
52
|
Buffalo Bills
|
17
|
Troy Aikman
|
Rose Bowl
|
Pasadena
|
California
|
Jan 26, 1992
|
26
|
Washington Redskins
|
37
|
Buffalo Bills
|
24
|
Mark Rypien
|
Metrodome
|
Minneapolis
|
Minnesota
|
Jan 27, 1991
|
25
|
New York Giants
|
20
|
Buffalo Bills
|
19
|
Ottis Anderson
|
Tampa Stadium
|
Tampa
|
Florida
|
Jan 28, 1990
|
24
|
San Francisco 49ers
|
55
|
Denver Broncos
|
10
|
Joe Montana
|
Louisiana Superdome
|
New Orleans
|
Louisiana
|
Jan 22, 1989
|
23
|
San Francisco 49ers
|
20
|
Cincinnati Bengals
|
16
|
Jerry Rice
|
Joe Robbie Stadium
|
Miami Gardens
|
Florida
|
Jan 31, 1988
|
22
|
Washington Redskins
|
42
|
Denver Broncos
|
10
|
Doug Williams
|
Jack Murphy Stadium
|
San Diego
|
California
|
Jan 25, 1987
|
21
|
New York Giants
|
39
|
Denver Broncos
|
20
|
Phil Simms
|
Rose Bowl
|
Pasadena
|
California
|
Jan 26, 1986
|
20
|
Chicago Bears
|
46
|
New England Patriots
|
10
|
Richard Dent
|
Louisiana Superdome
|
New Orleans
|
Louisiana
|
Jan 20, 1985
|
19
|
San Francisco 49ers
|
38
|
Miami Dolphins
|
16
|
Joe Montana
|
Stanford Stadium
|
Palo Alto
|
California
|
Jan 22, 1984
|
18
|
Los Angeles Raiders
|
38
|
Washington Redskins
|
9
|
Marcus Allen
|
Tampa Stadium
|
Tampa
|
Florida
|
Jan 30, 1983
|
17
|
Washington Redskins
|
27
|
Miami Dolphins
|
17
|
John Riggins
|
Rose Bowl
|
Pasadena
|
California
|
Jan 24, 1982
|
16
|
San Francisco 49ers
|
26
|
Cincinnati Bengals
|
21
|
Joe Montana
|
Pontiac Silverdome
|
Pontiac
|
Michigan
|
Jan 25, 1981
|
15
|
Oakland Raiders
|
27
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|
10
|
Jim Plunkett
|
Louisiana Superdome
|
New Orleans
|
Louisiana
|
Jan 20, 1980
|
14
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
31
|
Los Angeles Rams
|
19
|
Terry Bradshaw
|
Rose Bowl
|
Pasadena
|
California
|
Jan 21, 1979
|
13
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
35
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
31
|
Terry Bradshaw
|
Orange Bowl
|
Miami
|
Florida
|
Jan 15, 1978
|
12
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
27
|
Denver Broncos
|
10
|
Harvey Martin, Randy White
|
Superdome
|
New Orleans
|
Louisiana
|
Jan 9, 1977
|
11
|
Oakland Raiders
|
32
|
Minnesota Vikings
|
14
|
Fred Biletnikoff
|
Rose Bowl
|
Pasadena
|
California
|
Jan 18, 1976
|
10
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
21
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
17
|
Lynn Swann
|
Orange Bowl
|
Miami
|
Florida
|
Jan 12, 1975
|
9
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|
16
|
Minnesota Vikings
|
6
|
Franco Harris
|
Tulane Stadium
|
New Orleans
|
Louisiana
|
Jan 13, 1974
|
8
|
Miami Dolphins
|
24
|
Minnesota Vikings
|
7
|
Larry Csonka
|
Rice Stadium
|
Houston
|
Texas
|
Jan 14, 1973
|
7
|
Miami Dolphins
|
14
|
Washington Redskins
|
7
|
Jake Scott
|
Memorial Coliseum
|
Los Angeles
|
California
|
Jan 16, 1972
|
6
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
24
|
Miami Dolphins
|
3
|
Roger Staubach
|
Tulane Stadium
|
New Orleans
|
Louisiana
|
Jan 17, 1971
|
5
|
Baltimore Colts
|
16
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
13
|
Chuck Howley
|
Orange Bowl
|
Miami
|
Florida
|
Jan 11, 1970
|
4
|
Kansas City Chiefs
|
23
|
Minnesota Vikings
|
7
|
Len Dawson
|
Tulane Stadium
|
New Orleans
|
Louisiana
|
Jan 12, 1969
|
3
|
New York Jets
|
16
|
Baltimore Colts
|
7
|
Joe Namath
|
Orange Bowl
|
Miami
|
Florida
|
Jan 14, 1968
|
2
|
Green Bay Packers
|
33
|
Oakland Raiders
|
14
|
Bart Starr
|
Orange Bowl
|
Miami
|
Florida
|
Jan 15, 1967
|
1
|
Green Bay Packers
|
35
|
Kansas City Chiefs
|
10
|
Bart Starr
|
Memorial Coliseum
|
Los Angeles
|
California
More updates to come soon.
