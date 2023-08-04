Super Bowl LVIII 2024: Schedule, Date, Teams, Venue, and Location

Gear up for an epic showdown in 2024 as the 58th edition of the Super Bowl descends upon the vibrant and dazzling city of Las Vegas! Circle the date on your calendar: February 11th.

Mohammad Jazib
By Mohammad Jazib
Aug 4, 2023, 06:30 EDT
Gear up for an epic showdown in 2024 as the 58th edition of the Super Bowl descends upon the vibrant and dazzling city of Las Vegas! Circle the date on your calendar: February 11th. On that day, all eyes will converge on the magnificent Allegiant Stadium, proudly serving as the home turf for the Las Vegas Raiders. It's Nevada's time to shine as the gracious host of this extraordinary sporting spectacle, promising an experience that will etch itself into your memory.

Picture this: Las Vegas, a city renowned for its glittering casinos, pulsating nightlife, and its embrace of boundless opportunities, takes center stage as the perfect backdrop for the grandeur of the Super Bowl. The event is celebrated for its lavish presentations and an atmosphere that exudes sheer magnificence. And what better location to hold this spectacular event than a city that thrives on pushing the limits of excitement? The anticipation is mounting, and you can practically sense the electric excitement crackling in the air.

Super Bowl LVIII 2024 Schedule And Date

Super Bowl LVIII is gearing up for a thrilling spectacle at none other than Allegiant Stadium, nestled in the heart of Paradise, Nevada. CBS will beam the excitement nationwide, bringing the heart-pounding action and entertainment to screens across the country. While the exact kick-off time remains a tantalizing secret, tradition points towards around 6:30 p.m. ET. This timing aligns with the Super Bowl's storied history and aura. It's worth noting that this is the third consecutive year the Super Bowl graces the second Sunday of February, a change prompted by the NFL's transition to a 17-game regular season.

Super Bowl LVIII 2024 Venue And Location

Delving into the backstory, the NFL shook up its playbook in 2018 when they adopted a new approach to selecting host cities. Unlike the past, where cities vied for the honor, the league now takes the reins in handpicking its prestigious locations. Originally slated for New Orleans, the NFL initially chose the vibrant city to host Super Bowl LVIII. However, a twist of fate emerged in 2020 when the NFL and NFLPA extended the regular season to 17 games.

This scheduling shift clashed with New Orleans' iconic Mardi Gras festivities, a February highlight. Consequently, the NFL made a strategic pivot, pushing Super Bowl LVIII to the year 2025 and passing the torch to Las Vegas, allowing Allegiant Stadium to bask in the Super Bowl spotlight come 2024.

Super Bowl Winner each year

Date

Super Bowl

Winner

Points

Loser

Points

MVP

Stadium

City

State

Feb. 13, 2022

56

Los Angeles Rams

23

Cincinnati Bengals

20

Cooper Kupp

SoFi Stadium

Inglewood

California

Feb. 7, 2021

55

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

31

Kansas City Chiefs

9

Tom Brady

Raymond James Stadium

Tampa

Florida

Feb. 2, 2020

54

Kansas City Chiefs

31

San Francisco 49ers

20

Patrick Mahomes

Hard Rock Stadium

Miami Gardens

Florida

Feb 3, 2019

53

New England Patriots

13

Los Angeles Rams

3

Julian Edelman

Mercedez-Benz Stadium

Atlanta

Georgia

Feb 4, 2018

52

Philadelphia Eagles

41

New England Patriots

33

Nick Foles

U.S. Bank Stadium

Minneapolis

Minnesota

Feb 5, 2017

51

New England Patriots

34

Atlanta Falcons

28 (OT)

Tom Brady

NRG Stadium

Houston

Texas

Feb 7, 2016

50

Denver Broncos

24

Carolina Panthers

10

Von Miller

Levi's Stadium

Santa Clara

California

Feb 1, 2015

49

New England Patriots

28

Seattle Seahawks

24

Tom Brady

University of Phoenix Stadium

Glendale

Arizona

Feb 2, 2014

48

Seattle Seahawks

43

Denver Broncos

8

Malcolm Smith

MetLife Stadium

East Rutherford

New Jersey

Feb 3, 2013

47

Baltimore Ravens

34

San Francisco 49ers

31

Joe Flacco

Mercedes-Benz Superdome

New Orleans

Louisiana

Feb 5, 2012

46

New York Giants

21

New England Patriots

17

Eli Manning

Lucas Oil Stadium

Indianapolis

Indiana

Feb 6, 2011

45

Green Bay Packers

31

Pittsburgh Steelers

25

Aaron Rodgers

Cowboys Stadium

Arlington

Texas

Feb 7, 2010

44

New Orleans Saints

31

Indianapolis Colts

17

Drew Brees

Sun Life Stadium

Miami Gardens

Florida

Feb 1, 2009

43

Pittsburgh Steelers

27

Arizona Cardinals

23

Santonio Holmes

Raymond James Stadium

Tampa

Florida

Feb 3, 2008

42

New York Giants

17

New England Patriots

14

Eli Manning

University of Phoenix Stadium

Glendale

Arizona

Feb 4, 2007

41

Indianapolis Colts

29

Chicago Bears

17

Peyton Manning

Dolphin Stadium

Miami Gardens

Florida

Feb 5, 2006

40

Pittsburgh Steelers

21

Seattle Seahawks

10

Hines Ward

Ford Field

Detroit

Michigan

Feb 6, 2005

39

New England Patriots

24

Philadelphia Eagles

21

Deion Branch

Alltel Stadium

Jacksonville

Florida

Feb 1, 2004

38

New England Patriots

32

Carolina Panthers

29

Tom Brady

Reliant Stadium

Houston

Texas

Jan 26, 2003

37

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

48

Oakland Raiders

21

Dexter Jackson

Qualcomm Stadium

San Diego

California

Feb 3, 2002

36

New England Patriots

20

St. Louis Rams

17

Tom Brady

Louisiana Superdome

New Orleans

Louisiana

Jan 28, 2001

35

Baltimore Ravens

34

New York Giants

7

Ray Lewis

Raymond James Stadium

Tampa

Florida

Jan 30, 2000

34

St. Louis Rams

23

Tennessee Titans

16

Kurt Warner

Georgia Dome

Atlanta

Georgia

Jan 31, 1999

33

Denver Broncos

34

Atlanta Falcons

19

John Elway

Pro Player Stadium

Miami Gardens

Florida

Jan 25, 1998

32

Denver Broncos

31

Green Bay Packers

24

Terrell Davis

Qualcomm Stadium

San Diego

California

Jan 26, 1997

31

Green Bay Packers

35

New England Patriots

21

Desmond Howard

Louisiana Superdome

New Orleans

Louisiana

Jan 28, 1996

30

Dallas Cowboys

27

Pittsburgh Steelers

17

Larry Brown

Sun Devil Stadium

Tempe

Arizona

Jan 29, 1995

29

San Francisco 49ers

49

San Diego Chargers

26

Steve Young

Joe Robbie Stadium

Miami Gardens

Florida

Jan 30, 1994

28

Dallas Cowboys

30

Buffalo Bills

13

Emmitt Smith

Georgia Dome

Atlanta

Georgia

Jan 31, 1993

27

Dallas Cowboys

52

Buffalo Bills

17

Troy Aikman

Rose Bowl

Pasadena

California

Jan 26, 1992

26

Washington Redskins

37

Buffalo Bills

24

Mark Rypien

Metrodome

Minneapolis

Minnesota

Jan 27, 1991

25

New York Giants

20

Buffalo Bills

19

Ottis Anderson

Tampa Stadium

Tampa

Florida

Jan 28, 1990

24

San Francisco 49ers

55

Denver Broncos

10

Joe Montana

Louisiana Superdome

New Orleans

Louisiana

Jan 22, 1989

23

San Francisco 49ers

20

Cincinnati Bengals

16

Jerry Rice

Joe Robbie Stadium

Miami Gardens

Florida

Jan 31, 1988

22

Washington Redskins

42

Denver Broncos

10

Doug Williams

Jack Murphy Stadium

San Diego

California

Jan 25, 1987

21

New York Giants

39

Denver Broncos

20

Phil Simms

Rose Bowl

Pasadena

California

Jan 26, 1986

20

Chicago Bears

46

New England Patriots

10

Richard Dent

Louisiana Superdome

New Orleans

Louisiana

Jan 20, 1985

19

San Francisco 49ers

38

Miami Dolphins

16

Joe Montana

Stanford Stadium

Palo Alto

California

Jan 22, 1984

18

Los Angeles Raiders

38

Washington Redskins

9

Marcus Allen

Tampa Stadium

Tampa

Florida

Jan 30, 1983

17

Washington Redskins

27

Miami Dolphins

17

John Riggins

Rose Bowl

Pasadena

California

Jan 24, 1982

16

San Francisco 49ers

26

Cincinnati Bengals

21

Joe Montana

Pontiac Silverdome

Pontiac

Michigan

Jan 25, 1981

15

Oakland Raiders

27

Philadelphia Eagles

10

Jim Plunkett

Louisiana Superdome

New Orleans

Louisiana

Jan 20, 1980

14

Pittsburgh Steelers

31

Los Angeles Rams

19

Terry Bradshaw

Rose Bowl

Pasadena

California

Jan 21, 1979

13

Pittsburgh Steelers

35

Dallas Cowboys

31

Terry Bradshaw

Orange Bowl

Miami

Florida

Jan 15, 1978

12

Dallas Cowboys

27

Denver Broncos

10

Harvey Martin, Randy White

Superdome

New Orleans

Louisiana

Jan 9, 1977

11

Oakland Raiders

32

Minnesota Vikings

14

Fred Biletnikoff

Rose Bowl

Pasadena

California

Jan 18, 1976

10

Pittsburgh Steelers

21

Dallas Cowboys

17

Lynn Swann

Orange Bowl

Miami

Florida

Jan 12, 1975

9

Pittsburgh Steelers

16

Minnesota Vikings

6

Franco Harris

Tulane Stadium

New Orleans

Louisiana

Jan 13, 1974

8

Miami Dolphins

24

Minnesota Vikings

7

Larry Csonka

Rice Stadium

Houston

Texas

Jan 14, 1973

7

Miami Dolphins

14

Washington Redskins

7

Jake Scott

Memorial Coliseum

Los Angeles

California

Jan 16, 1972

6

Dallas Cowboys

24

Miami Dolphins

3

Roger Staubach

Tulane Stadium

New Orleans

Louisiana

Jan 17, 1971

5

Baltimore Colts

16

Dallas Cowboys

13

Chuck Howley

Orange Bowl

Miami

Florida

Jan 11, 1970

4

Kansas City Chiefs

23

Minnesota Vikings

7

Len Dawson

Tulane Stadium

New Orleans

Louisiana

Jan 12, 1969

3

New York Jets

16

Baltimore Colts

7

Joe Namath

Orange Bowl

Miami

Florida

Jan 14, 1968

2

Green Bay Packers

33

Oakland Raiders

14

Bart Starr

Orange Bowl

Miami

Florida

Jan 15, 1967

1

Green Bay Packers

35

Kansas City Chiefs

10

Bart Starr

Memorial Coliseum

Los Angeles

California

More updates to come soon.

