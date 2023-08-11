List of Greatest Basketball Players of All Time

This list classifies the foremost players in NBA annals by amalgamating their career averages for points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks, while deftly offsetting turnovers per game. 

Aug 11, 2023, 09:29 EDT
Greatest Basketball Players: Get here complete list of all time Greatest NBA Basketball Players with name, records, points and career highlights

Drawing comparisons between players of the past and present is a widespread tradition within the NBA community—embraced by fans, media, and even the players themselves. These discussions often blend objective data with personal viewpoints, relying on metrics like points, rebounds, and assists per game as the conventional yardsticks.

Yet, it's rare for enthusiasts to condense a player's diverse per-game statistics into a single figure. However, adopting this approach provides a captivating window into the realm of ultimate stat-sheet dominators in NBA history. This rundown classifies the foremost players in NBA annals by amalgamating their career averages for points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks, while deftly offsetting turnovers per game. To uphold fairness, each player showcased in this compilation must have plied their trade for no less than half their career following 1977—the seminal year when turnovers officially gained recognition as a statistic. Moreover, a prerequisite of at least eight seasons of play contributes to the integrity of this ranking.

Greatest Basketball Players of All Time

Rank

Player

Points

Rebounds

Assists

Steals

Blocks

Turnovers

Total

1

Michael Jordan

30.1

6.2

5.3

2.3

0.8

-2.7

42.0

2

LeBron James

27.1

7.4

7.4

1.6

0.8

-3.5

40.8

3

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

24.6

11.2

3.6

0.9

2.6

-2.7

40.2

4

Larry Bird

24.3

10.0

6.3

1.7

0.8

-3.1

40.0

5

Anthony Davis

24.0

10.4

2.2

1.4

2.4

-1.9

38.5

6

Karl Malone

25.0

10.1

3.6

1.4

0.8

-3.1

37.8

7

Shaquille O’Neal

23.7

10.9

2.5

0.6

2.3

-2.7

37.3

8

Kevin Durant

27.0

7.1

4.1

1.1

1.1

-3.1

37.3

9

Hakeem Olajuwon

21.8

11.1

2.5

1.7

3.1

-3.0

37.2

10

Charles Barkley

22.1

11.7

3.9

1.5

0.8

-3.1

36.9

1. Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan is considered by most as one of the greatest of all time by almost everyone, whenever the GOAT discussion comes up. 

Personal information

Born

February 17, 1963 (age 60)

New York City, New York, U.S.

Listed height

6 ft 6 in (1.98 m)

Listed weight

216 lb (98 kg)[a]

Selected by the Chicago Bulls

Playing career

1984–1993, 1995–1998, 2001–2003

Position

Shooting guard / small forward

Number

23, 12,[b] 45

Career history

1984–1993,

1995–1998

Chicago Bulls

2001–2003

Washington Wizards

Career highlights and awards

6× NBA champion (1991–1993, 1996–1998)

6× NBA Finals MVP (1991–1993, 1996–1998)

5× NBA Most Valuable Player (1988, 1991, 1992, 1996, 1998)

14× NBA All-Star (1985–1993, 1996–1998, 2002, 2003)

3× NBA All-Star Game MVP (1988, 1996, 1998)

He won six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls, playing a total of 15 seasons in the NBA. He became a cultural and global icon by popularizing the sport of basketball around the world.

2. LeBron James

Known by the moniker King James, LeBron James stands tall as one of the sport's supreme legends, often pitted against Michael Jordan in the grand debates of basketball excellence. James secures his spot as the NBA's top point scorer and commands the fourth rank in career assists. 

Personal information

Born

December 30, 1984 (age 38)

Akron, Ohio, U.S.

Listed height

6 ft 9 in (2.06 m)

Listed weight

250 lb (113 kg)

Playing career

2003–present

Career history

2003–2010

Cleveland Cavaliers

2010–2014

Miami Heat

2014–2018

Cleveland Cavaliers

2018–present

Los Angeles Lakers

Career highlights and awards

4× NBA champion (2012, 2013, 2016, 2020)

4× NBA Finals MVP (2012, 2013, 2016, 2020)

4× NBA Most Valuable Player (2009, 2010, 2012, 2013)

19× NBA All-Star (2005–2023)

3× NBA All-Star Game MVP (2006, 2008, 2018)

13× All-NBA First Team (2006, 2008–2018, 2020)

3× All-NBA Second Team (2005, 2007, 2021)

3× All-NBA Third Team (2019, 2022, 2023)

5× NBA All-Defensive First Team (2009–2013)

NBA All-Defensive Second Team (2014)

NBA Rookie of the Year (2004)

His trophy cabinet gleams with four NBA championship triumphs (two with the Miami Heat and one each with the Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers), while his tally shows an impressive ten NBA Finals appearances. With four Most Valuable Player (MVP) Awards, an equal number of Finals MVP Awards, and a pair of Olympic gold medals, he shines as a star-studded athlete, having clinched All-Star status 19 times and earned a place on the All-NBA Team 19 times.

3. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

With a remarkable career spanning two decades, Ferdinand Lewis Alcindor Jr., better known as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar graced the courts for the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers in the National Basketball Association (NBA). 

Personal information

Born

April 16, 1947 (age 76)

Harlem, New York, U.S.

Listed height

7 ft 2 in (2.18 m)

Listed weight

225 lb (102 kg)

Career history

As player:

1969–1975

Milwaukee Bucks

1975–1989

Los Angeles Lakers

As coach:

1998–1999

Alchesay HS (assistant)

2000

Los Angeles Clippers (assistant)

2002

Oklahoma Storm

2005–2011

Los Angeles Lakers (assistant)

Career highlights and awards

6× NBA champion (1971, 1980, 1982, 1985, 1987, 1988)

2× NBA Finals MVP (1971, 1985)

6× NBA Most Valuable Player (1971, 1972, 1974, 1976, 1977, 1980)

19× NBA All-Star (1970–1977, 1979–1989)

10× All-NBA First Team (1971–1974, 1976, 1977, 1980, 1981, 1984, 1986)

5× All-NBA Second Team (1970, 1978, 1979, 1983, 1985)

5× NBA All-Defensive First Team (1974, 1975, 1979–1981)

6× NBA All-Defensive Second Team (1970, 1971, 1976–1978, 1984)

NBA Rookie of the Year (1970)

NBA All-Rookie First Team (1970)

2× NBA scoring champion (1971, 1972)

Abdul-Jabbar secured the NBA Most Value Player title six-times, setting a record that still stands. He has 19 appearances at the prestigious NBA All-Star events, a record that remains untouched. His excellence was further solidified through 15 memberships in the All-NBA Team and an impressive 11 selections to the NBA All-Defensive Team. 

