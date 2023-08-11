Yet, it's rare for enthusiasts to condense a player's diverse per-game statistics into a single figure. However, adopting this approach provides a captivating window into the realm of ultimate stat-sheet dominators in NBA history. This rundown classifies the foremost players in NBA annals by amalgamating their career averages for points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks, while deftly offsetting turnovers per game. To uphold fairness, each player showcased in this compilation must have plied their trade for no less than half their career following 1977—the seminal year when turnovers officially gained recognition as a statistic. Moreover, a prerequisite of at least eight seasons of play contributes to the integrity of this ranking.

Drawing comparisons between players of the past and present is a widespread tradition within the NBA community—embraced by fans, media, and even the players themselves. These discussions often blend objective data with personal viewpoints, relying on metrics like points, rebounds, and assists per game as the conventional yardsticks.

Greatest Basketball Players of All Time

Rank Player Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks Turnovers Total 1 Michael Jordan 30.1 6.2 5.3 2.3 0.8 -2.7 42.0 2 LeBron James 27.1 7.4 7.4 1.6 0.8 -3.5 40.8 3 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 24.6 11.2 3.6 0.9 2.6 -2.7 40.2 4 Larry Bird 24.3 10.0 6.3 1.7 0.8 -3.1 40.0 5 Anthony Davis 24.0 10.4 2.2 1.4 2.4 -1.9 38.5 6 Karl Malone 25.0 10.1 3.6 1.4 0.8 -3.1 37.8 7 Shaquille O’Neal 23.7 10.9 2.5 0.6 2.3 -2.7 37.3 8 Kevin Durant 27.0 7.1 4.1 1.1 1.1 -3.1 37.3 9 Hakeem Olajuwon 21.8 11.1 2.5 1.7 3.1 -3.0 37.2 10 Charles Barkley 22.1 11.7 3.9 1.5 0.8 -3.1 36.9

1. Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan is considered by most as one of the greatest of all time by almost everyone, whenever the GOAT discussion comes up.

Personal information Born February 17, 1963 (age 60) New York City, New York, U.S. Listed height 6 ft 6 in (1.98 m) Listed weight 216 lb (98 kg)[a] Selected by the Chicago Bulls Playing career 1984–1993, 1995–1998, 2001–2003 Position Shooting guard / small forward Number 23, 12,[b] 45 Career history 1984–1993, 1995–1998 Chicago Bulls 2001–2003 Washington Wizards Career highlights and awards 6× NBA champion (1991–1993, 1996–1998) 6× NBA Finals MVP (1991–1993, 1996–1998) 5× NBA Most Valuable Player (1988, 1991, 1992, 1996, 1998) 14× NBA All-Star (1985–1993, 1996–1998, 2002, 2003) 3× NBA All-Star Game MVP (1988, 1996, 1998)

He won six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls, playing a total of 15 seasons in the NBA. He became a cultural and global icon by popularizing the sport of basketball around the world.

2. LeBron James

Known by the moniker King James, LeBron James stands tall as one of the sport's supreme legends, often pitted against Michael Jordan in the grand debates of basketball excellence. James secures his spot as the NBA's top point scorer and commands the fourth rank in career assists.

Personal information Born December 30, 1984 (age 38) Akron, Ohio, U.S. Listed height 6 ft 9 in (2.06 m) Listed weight 250 lb (113 kg) Playing career 2003–present Career history 2003–2010 Cleveland Cavaliers 2010–2014 Miami Heat 2014–2018 Cleveland Cavaliers 2018–present Los Angeles Lakers Career highlights and awards 4× NBA champion (2012, 2013, 2016, 2020) 4× NBA Finals MVP (2012, 2013, 2016, 2020) 4× NBA Most Valuable Player (2009, 2010, 2012, 2013) 19× NBA All-Star (2005–2023) 3× NBA All-Star Game MVP (2006, 2008, 2018) 13× All-NBA First Team (2006, 2008–2018, 2020) 3× All-NBA Second Team (2005, 2007, 2021) 3× All-NBA Third Team (2019, 2022, 2023) 5× NBA All-Defensive First Team (2009–2013) NBA All-Defensive Second Team (2014) NBA Rookie of the Year (2004)

His trophy cabinet gleams with four NBA championship triumphs (two with the Miami Heat and one each with the Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers), while his tally shows an impressive ten NBA Finals appearances. With four Most Valuable Player (MVP) Awards, an equal number of Finals MVP Awards, and a pair of Olympic gold medals, he shines as a star-studded athlete, having clinched All-Star status 19 times and earned a place on the All-NBA Team 19 times.

3. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

With a remarkable career spanning two decades, Ferdinand Lewis Alcindor Jr., better known as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar graced the courts for the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers in the National Basketball Association (NBA).

Personal information Born April 16, 1947 (age 76) Harlem, New York, U.S. Listed height 7 ft 2 in (2.18 m) Listed weight 225 lb (102 kg) Career history As player: 1969–1975 Milwaukee Bucks 1975–1989 Los Angeles Lakers As coach: 1998–1999 Alchesay HS (assistant) 2000 Los Angeles Clippers (assistant) 2002 Oklahoma Storm 2005–2011 Los Angeles Lakers (assistant) Career highlights and awards 6× NBA champion (1971, 1980, 1982, 1985, 1987, 1988) 2× NBA Finals MVP (1971, 1985) 6× NBA Most Valuable Player (1971, 1972, 1974, 1976, 1977, 1980) 19× NBA All-Star (1970–1977, 1979–1989) 10× All-NBA First Team (1971–1974, 1976, 1977, 1980, 1981, 1984, 1986) 5× All-NBA Second Team (1970, 1978, 1979, 1983, 1985) 5× NBA All-Defensive First Team (1974, 1975, 1979–1981) 6× NBA All-Defensive Second Team (1970, 1971, 1976–1978, 1984) NBA Rookie of the Year (1970) NBA All-Rookie First Team (1970) 2× NBA scoring champion (1971, 1972)

Abdul-Jabbar secured the NBA Most Value Player title six-times, setting a record that still stands. He has 19 appearances at the prestigious NBA All-Star events, a record that remains untouched. His excellence was further solidified through 15 memberships in the All-NBA Team and an impressive 11 selections to the NBA All-Defensive Team.

