Updated NBA Champions List: Complete List of NBA Champions and Runners-up Teams

The NBA Championships are held every year and are known as the NBA Finals. The finals are held between the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference except in 1950 when the Eastern Division champion faced the winner between the Western and Central Division champions.
When the NBA was still known as the Basketball Association of America (BAA) between 1946 and 1949, the playoffs were a three-tiered tournament that culminated in a championship matchup between the two semifinal winners. Today, the series' victorious team receives the coveted Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy.
List Of NBA Champions And Runner-Ups
As of 2023, Denver Nuggets stand as the current holder of the title. This year was a fairy tale come true for them as they won their first title in their entire team history.
Here is the full list of Nba Champion(highlighted) And Runner-ups:
|
Year
|
MBA Champion
|
Result
|
Runner-up
|
1947
|
Philadelphia Warriors
|
4–1
|
Chicago Stags
|
1948
|
Baltimore Bullets
|
4–2
|
Philadelphia Warriors
|
1949
|
Minneapolis Lakers
|
4–2
|
Washington Capitols
|
1950
|
Minneapolis Lakers
|
4–2
|
Syracuse Nationals
|
1951
|
Rochester Royals
|
4–3
|
New York Knicks
|
1952
|
Minneapolis Lakers
|
4–3
|
New York Knicks
|
1953
|
Minneapolis Lakers
|
4–1
|
New York Knicks
|
1954
|
Minneapolis Lakers
|
4–3
|
Syracuse Nationals
|
1955
|
Syracuse Nationals
|
4–3
|
Fort Wayne Pistons
|
1956
|
Philadelphia Warriors
|
4–1
|
Fort Wayne Pistons
|
1957
|
Boston Celtics
|
4–3
|
St. Louis Hawks
|
1958
|
St. Louis Hawks
|
4–2
|
Boston Celtics
|
1959
|
Boston Celtics
|
4–0
|
Minneapolis Lakers
|
1960
|
Boston Celtics
|
4–3
|
St. Louis Hawks
|
1961
|
Boston Celtics
|
4–1
|
St. Louis Hawks
|
1962
|
Boston Celtics
|
4–3
|
Los Angeles Lakers
|
1963
|
Boston Celtics
|
4–2
|
Los Angeles Lakers
|
1964
|
Boston Celtics
|
4–1
|
San Francisco Warriors
|
1965
|
Boston Celtics
|
4–1
|
Los Angeles Lakers
|
1966
|
Boston Celtics
|
4–3
|
Los Angeles Lakers
|
1967
|
Philadelphia 76ers
|
4–2
|
San Francisco Warriors
|
1968
|
Boston Celtics
|
4–2
|
Los Angeles Lakers
|
1969
|
Boston Celtics
|
4–3
|
Los Angeles Lakers
|
1970
|
New York Knicks
|
4–3
|
Los Angeles Lakers
|
1971
|
Milwaukee Bucks
|
4–0
|
Baltimore Bullets
|
1972
|
Los Angeles Lakers
|
4–1
|
New York Knicks
|
1973
|
New York Knicks
|
4–1
|
Los Angeles Lakers
|
1974
|
Boston Celtics
|
4–3
|
Milwaukee Bucks
|
1975
|
Golden State Warriors
|
4–0
|
Washington Bullets
|
1976
|
Boston Celtics
|
4–2
|
Phoenix Suns
|
1977
|
Portland Trail Blazers
|
4–2
|
Philadelphia 76ers
|
1978
|
Washington Bullets
|
4–3
|
Seattle SuperSonics
|
1979
|
Seattle SuperSonics
|
4–1
|
Washington Bullets
|
1980
|
Los Angeles Lakers
|
4–2
|
Philadelphia 76ers
|
1981
|
Boston Celtics
|
4–2
|
Houston Rockets
|
1982
|
Los Angeles Lakers
|
4–2
|
Philadelphia 76ers
|
1983
|
Philadelphia 76ers
|
4–0
|
Los Angeles Lakers
|
1984
|
Boston Celtics
|
4–3
|
Los Angeles Lakers
|
1985
|
Los Angeles Lakers
|
4–2
|
Boston Celtics
|
1986
|
Boston Celtics
|
4–2
|
Houston Rockets
|
1987
|
Los Angeles Lakers
|
4–2
|
Boston Celtics
|
1988
|
Los Angeles Lakers
|
4–3
|
Detroit Pistons
|
1989
|
Detroit Pistons
|
4–0
|
Los Angeles Lakers
|
1990
|
Detroit Pistons
|
4–1
|
Portland Trail Blazers
|
1991
|
Chicago Bulls
|
4–1
|
Los Angeles Lakers
|
1992
|
Chicago Bulls
|
4–2
|
Portland Trail Blazers
|
1993
|
Chicago Bulls
|
4–2
|
Phoenix Suns
|
1994
|
Houston Rockets
|
4–3
|
New York Knicks
|
1995
|
Houston Rockets
|
4–0
|
Orlando Magic
|
1996
|
Chicago Bulls
|
4–2
|
Seattle SuperSonics
|
1997
|
Chicago Bulls
|
4–2
|
Utah Jazz
|
1998
|
Chicago Bulls
|
4–2
|
Utah Jazz
|
1999
|
San Antonio Spurs
|
4–1
|
New York Knicks
|
2000
|
Los Angeles Lakers
|
4–2
|
Indiana Pacers
|
2001
|
Los Angeles Lakers
|
4–1
|
Philadelphia 76ers
|
2002
|
Los Angeles Lakers
|
4–0
|
New Jersey Nets
|
2003
|
San Antonio Spurs
|
4–2
|
New Jersey Nets
|
2004
|
Detroit Pistons
|
4–1
|
Los Angeles Lakers
|
2005
|
San Antonio Spurs
|
4–3
|
Detroit Pistons
|
2006
|
Miami Heat
|
4–2
|
Dallas Mavericks
|
2007
|
San Antonio Spurs
|
4–0
|
Cleveland Cavaliers
|
2008
|
Boston Celtics
|
4–2
|
Los Angeles Lakers
|
2009
|
Los Angeles Lakers
|
4–1
|
Orlando Magic
|
2010
|
Los Angeles Lakers
|
4–3
|
Boston Celtics
|
2011
|
Dallas Mavericks
|
4–2
|
Miami Heat
|
2012
|
Miami Heat
|
4–1
|
Oklahoma City Thunder
|
2013
|
Miami Heat
|
4–3
|
San Antonio Spurs
|
2014
|
San Antonio Spurs
|
4–1
|
Miami Heat
|
2015
|
Golden State Warriors
|
4–2
|
Cleveland Cavaliers
|
2016
|
Cleveland Cavaliers
|
4–3
|
Golden State Warriors
|
2017
|
Golden State Warriors
|
4–1
|
Cleveland Cavaliers
|
2018
|
Golden State Warriors
|
4–0
|
Cleveland Cavaliers
|
2019
|
Toronto Raptors
|
4–2
|
Golden State Warriors
|
2020
|
Los Angeles Lakers
|
4–2
|
Miami Heat
|
2021
|
Milwaukee Bucks
|
4–2
|
Phoenix Suns
|
2022
|
Golden State Warriors
|
4–2
|
Boston Celtics
|
2023
|
Denver Nuggets
|
4-1
|
Miami Heat
Total Number of NBA Championships by team
Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers have won a combined 34 championships. Each team has won a total of 17 championships individually. The Boston Celtics are the only club to have won the championships 8 time in a row from 1959 to 1966.
|
Team
|
Titles
|
Boston Celtics
|
17
|
Los Angeles Lakers
|
17
|
Golden State Warriors
|
7
|
Chicago Bulls
|
6
|
San Antonio Spurs
|
5
|
Detroit Pistons
|
3
|
Miami Heat
|
3
|
Philadelphia 76ers
|
3
|
Houston Rockets
|
2
|
Milwaukee Bucks
|
2
|
New York Knicks
|
2
|
Atlanta Hawks
|
1
|
Baltimore Bullets
|
1
|
Cleveland Cavaliers
|
1
|
Dallas Mavericks
|
1
|
Oklahoma City Thunder
|
1
|
Portland Trail Blazers
|
1
|
Sacramento Kings
|
1
|
Toronto Raptors
|
1
|
Washington Wizards
|
1
The next team to Celtics and Lakers with is the Golden State Warriors with 7 championships far behind what Celtics and Lakers have achieved.
