Updated NBA Champions List: Complete List of NBA Champions and Runners-up Teams

The NBA Championships are held every year and are known as the NBA Finals. The finals are held between the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference except in 1950 when the Eastern Division champion faced the winner between the Western and Central Division champions.

When the NBA was still known as the Basketball Association of America (BAA) between 1946 and 1949, the playoffs were a three-tiered tournament that culminated in a championship matchup between the two semifinal winners. Today, the series' victorious team receives the coveted Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy.